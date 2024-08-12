The 2 Ingredients That Will Save Homemade Ice Cream When You're Out Of Eggs

The love and care put into homemade ice cream, among other things, will always make it far superior to the store-bought version. Outside of the joy of making it from scratch, the fresh ingredients, such as eggs, make homemade ice cream worth screaming about. If you don't have eggs on hand, however, cream cheese and cornstarch are worthy replacements.

Whether you prefer the end result with sprinkles or chocolate syrup, there's a universal mandate for making the dessert that states you should always add egg yolks. The fatty ingredient helps to thicken up the treat while also maintaining its smooth texture, even after freezing. While egg yolks are usually integral to homemade ice cream, their importance lies in them being a stabilizer, a title that also belongs to cornstarch.

As a stabilizer, cornstarch helps to hold water in place, which in turn staves off the large ice crystals and air bubbles that disrupt the velvety feel of the dessert. Cornstarch is a well-known thickener, providing ice cream with the lusciousness that you know and love. As for cream cheese, it's another important ingredient that will change your homemade ice cream forever. It also lends itself to ice cream's thickness while holding the water and cream together. With both cornstarch and cream cheese, your homemade ice cream will easily rival any retail scoop.