The Best Way To Pair Blue Cheese And Figs Is Also The Most Simple Way

You know those ingredients that pair so well together you want to deploy their flavor combo in every type of dish? Blue cheese alone is undoubtedly an acquired taste, but it goes so beautifully with figs that we love seeing the two boo'd up on charcuterie boards, in tarts, and on drool-worthy burgers (with roasted pears to boot). But if you don't want to bring in tons of other ingredients, and instead want to focus on the delicious perfection that is a blue cheese and fig pairing on its own, simply stuff the latter with the former. Doing so creates a snack, appetizer, or dessert with ideal contrasting flavor notes alongside complementary textures.

Blue cheese's pungent, salty, sharp flavors get softened by the sweet, fruity taste of the figs, and its creamy, crumbly texture is nicely balanced by the squishy, tender produce (with a little crunch from the seeds). But aside from the fact that keeping this treat simple means you can enjoy these juxtapositions to their full effect, it's also just easier to whip up than a stuffed burger with toppings. In fact, it shouldn't take more than 15 minutes to do so from start to finish.