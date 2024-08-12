The Best Way To Pair Blue Cheese And Figs Is Also The Most Simple Way
You know those ingredients that pair so well together you want to deploy their flavor combo in every type of dish? Blue cheese alone is undoubtedly an acquired taste, but it goes so beautifully with figs that we love seeing the two boo'd up on charcuterie boards, in tarts, and on drool-worthy burgers (with roasted pears to boot). But if you don't want to bring in tons of other ingredients, and instead want to focus on the delicious perfection that is a blue cheese and fig pairing on its own, simply stuff the latter with the former. Doing so creates a snack, appetizer, or dessert with ideal contrasting flavor notes alongside complementary textures.
Blue cheese's pungent, salty, sharp flavors get softened by the sweet, fruity taste of the figs, and its creamy, crumbly texture is nicely balanced by the squishy, tender produce (with a little crunch from the seeds). But aside from the fact that keeping this treat simple means you can enjoy these juxtapositions to their full effect, it's also just easier to whip up than a stuffed burger with toppings. In fact, it shouldn't take more than 15 minutes to do so from start to finish.
It's easy to make figs cheesy
There are a couple ways you can stuff your figs with blue cheese. The easiest is to simply slice your fruits in half, then press chunks of fromage into the middle. However, you can also lay your figs on their sides, make cuts that don't go all the way through but instead create pockets, and insert blue cheese in the crevices. As an alternative that keeps the chunks in the fruit, feel free to score their tops, then stuff your crumbles in that way.
These snacks will be delicious if eaten fresh — especially with toppings like a drizzle of honey or balsamic vinegar, and a sprinkle of herbs, sea salt, or black pepper. They'll be best at room temperature this way, when you can reap the benefits of the creamy cheese and soft fruit. However, if you choose to take your cheese-stuffed fig pockets one step further, you can toss them in the oven. Secure your treats with toothpicks, then place them in a baking dish and let them cook for about 10 minutes in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven. Use the same garnishes after you pull them out and eat them as-is, or cut into smaller pieces and spread them on crackers or slices of crusty bread.