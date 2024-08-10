How To Get More Flavor Out Of Your Whipped Cream Frosting

Many types of cake simply aren't considered finished if they don't include frosting. Pillowy vanilla cupcakes, elaborate layer cakes, and even ice cream cakes are all topped off by a sweet swirl of frosting. It follows, then, that if your frosting is coming out lackluster and flavorless, you're doing the cake below it a massive disservice. This is especially true of airy whipped cream frosting. Luckily, there's an easy fix: Add powdered skim milk to the mix.

Powdered skim milk is a byproduct that is made when the fat and water are removed from pasteurized milk. Although you might be unfamiliar with the name of this product, you may have heard it by its other names: dry or non-fat milk. When the powder is added to whipped cream frosting, along with other ingredients like powdered sugar and vanilla extract, it gives your frosting extra structure and a distinct milky flavor that will play well against a basic vanilla base or even a chocolate-infused one. The structural boost also allows your whipped cream frosting to stand tall on your cake, making it as visually impressive as it is delicious.