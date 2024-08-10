How To Get More Flavor Out Of Your Whipped Cream Frosting
Many types of cake simply aren't considered finished if they don't include frosting. Pillowy vanilla cupcakes, elaborate layer cakes, and even ice cream cakes are all topped off by a sweet swirl of frosting. It follows, then, that if your frosting is coming out lackluster and flavorless, you're doing the cake below it a massive disservice. This is especially true of airy whipped cream frosting. Luckily, there's an easy fix: Add powdered skim milk to the mix.
Powdered skim milk is a byproduct that is made when the fat and water are removed from pasteurized milk. Although you might be unfamiliar with the name of this product, you may have heard it by its other names: dry or non-fat milk. When the powder is added to whipped cream frosting, along with other ingredients like powdered sugar and vanilla extract, it gives your frosting extra structure and a distinct milky flavor that will play well against a basic vanilla base or even a chocolate-infused one. The structural boost also allows your whipped cream frosting to stand tall on your cake, making it as visually impressive as it is delicious.
Whipped cream frosting isn't your only option
Powdered milk can be used for an array of frosting recipes. For starters, you don't have to stick to whipped cream — you can also infuse it into many other types of frosting. A classic vanilla buttercream, which goes perfectly on an array of different cakes and baked goods, majorly benefits from the flavor that skim milk powder offers. For maximum benefit, be sure to beat it well into the frosting, along with the sugar, to ensure that it's infused throughout. You can also make your cream cheese frosting easier to pipe by adding in milk powder; as with whipped cream frosting, it helps structure the frosting and makes its consistency ultra creamy.
Before you add powdered milk to the bowl, be sure that its texture is fine. If it's too gritty, it may not break down in the mixer and will render your frosting unusable. If you notice your powder is rather coarse, toss it in the food processor to break it down further until it resembles powdered sugar.