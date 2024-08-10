Incorporate Mango Into Your Next Flan For A Fresher Flavor

Typically, the essential ingredients in a Cuban flan include eggs, condensed milk, evaporated milk, and sugar. Certain recipes also call for flavorings such as cheese, vanilla extract, citrus zest, or in our case, mango. If you're starting with fresh mangoes, blend them into purée. For convenience, canned mango pulp would also work, but don't forget to take the soaking liquid's sweetness into account when adding the sugar.

Once you've gathered the ingredients, just combine everything and whisk until smooth. You can also take the extra step of straining the mixture, to remove any mango fiber, before pouring it into the caramel-lined ramekins. Then, arrange a water bath and bake as usual. The cooking time varies, but you'll need a minimum of 30 minutes for the mixture to set into the desired jiggly consistency.

Don't forget to use other ingredients to enhance the flan's flavors even further. In Puerto Rico, mango flan (also known as "flan de mango") is infused with rum, giving it a sweet warmth. You can also balance out the pronounced sweetness with a squeeze of lemon juice, or add a pinch of cardamom to introduce a piney undertone. Leaning further into the realm of sour and tart fruits, there's passionfruit, and all you need is a few spoonfuls of its juice to incorporate those flavors. For those with a sweet tooth, consider making a chocolate brownie base to layer the flan over for a spectacular 2-in-1 dessert.