Substitute Powdered Sugar With This Drink Mix For Richer Flavor In Chocolate Desserts

Powdered sugar is the key ingredient in icings, glazes, and final touches for numerous baked goods, from pastries to cookies, to cakes. Its ultra-fine consistency melts in your mouth if it doesn't melt into a glaze first, providing an intense sweetness that pairs well with the underlying bitterness in chocolate. However, if you don't have powdered sugar, hot chocolate mix is the ideal substitute to bring an even richer chocolate flavor to desserts.

Powdered sugar is granulated sugar ground into its namesake form, so as an ingredient, it's fairly one-dimensional. While powdered sugar is a versatile sweetener that'll pair with a number of dessert flavors, hot cocoa mix has a diverse depth that'll both sweeten chocolate desserts and make them even more chocolatey. Most commercial hot cocoa mixes contain sugar, cocoa powder, and milk powder or creamer, so you get a milky, creamy, sweet complement to the chocolate dessert along with added chocolate to enhance the notes of cacao.

Hot cocoa mix makes an easy one-to-one substitute, so you can use the same amount of hot cocoa mix to swap for powdered sugar, whether you're dusting double chocolate chunk cookies and brownies or making a rich chocolate icing for black forest cake.