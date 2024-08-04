Catering For TikTok Office In Singapore May Have Sickened Over 100 People

TikTok and its short-form mobile videos maintain a wide global reach, evidenced by Chinese ownership, corporate headquarters in both Los Angeles and Singapore, and offices in major world cities such as London, Dubai, Paris, Tokyo, Jakarta, Tokyo, and more. ByteDance, the parent company of the video-sharing phenomenon, is now making news for something entirely different: an apparent case of food poisoning in its Singapore headquarters at One Raffles Quay. Multiple ambulances and a mass decontamination arrived on the scene.

To date, at least 130 people have fallen ill with gastroenteritis, including 57 originally hospitalized on July 30, and 17 requiring extended treatment. Operations at two food business companies catering to the office complex have been suspended, and both parties are reportedly working with authorities and government investigators to pinpoint the source of the illnesses. Both companies have ties to Singapore restaurants: Yun Hai Yao operates a chain of eateries called Yun Nans, while Pu Tien Services is the core kitchen for multiple Putien restaurants, which specialize in a sea-centric regional Chinese food known as Fujian.

Investigations are ongoing, but a pathway for the food companies to resume operations reportedly exists. It includes thorough sanitizing of all food-making premises and discarding all present food items, such as perishables and ready-to-eat items. In addition, all employees who handle foods, plus food hygiene officers, must start from scratch with food safety courses specific to their roles. They must also undergo testing for foodborne pathogens.