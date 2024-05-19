Store In Singapore To Sell Chicken Made With Cultivated Meat And Plant Protein

Cell-cultivated meat, also known as lab-grown meat, has created quite a stir in America. Though not yet available in the U.S., at least two states, Florida and Alabama, have preemptively banned them from entering the marketplace. Other countries are apparently more welcoming, with Singapore now becoming the first to openly offer cultivated meat products for the retail public.

While Florida governor Ron DeSantis claimed protection for the state's beef industry, the type of cultivated meat being showcased in Singapore is chicken. The lab-grown chicken, created by California-based Good Meat, and sold in partnership with Huber's Butchery in Singapore, comprises only 3% of the overall product. But it's still considered a landmark breakthrough for the cell-cultivated meat market, having previously been sold for consumption in the U.S. only through dining establishments, which have now largely ceased the practice.

Even in Singapore, products from Good Meat, also known by the parent company name of Eat Just, have only appeared in the food-service space — until now. In that country alone, home chefs can purchase the Good Meat 3 chicken product from Huber Butchery's retail outlet, for use in their own kitchens. In addition to the 3% lab-grown chicken content, it features plant proteins, perhaps easing lingering concerns while enabling lower price points for consumers.