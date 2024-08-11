Crispy Corn Is The Salad Topping You Didn't Know You Need

Croutons are an essential ingredient to a well-rounded and textured salad. They're easy to make at home, they have a long shelf life if stored properly, and they're a great way to spice up a salad regardless of the season. If you're a crouton-lover and you want to change it up a bit, take advantage of the fresh corn that's on every corner during the summer, waiting to be taken home and utilized in salads. Enjoy it fresh, or try deep-frying it to replace your plain croutons with crispy corn: your new favorite seasonal crouton that's sure to add a satisfying crunch to every bite.

Crispy corn is quite simple to make, requiring just a few staple ingredients and a bit of confidence when it comes to deep-frying. To begin, heat a saucepan with your favorite cooking oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, you'll want to coat fresh corn kernels, or drained-and-dried canned corn, with cornstarch until each piece is lightly coated. Once the oil is up to temp, place the kernels in it a little at a time with a slotted spoon, leaving it in for two to three minutes. Remove the corn once each piece looks golden, letting it dry on a paper towel. Once it's cool, use it on a salad or another recipe of your choice. If you have leftovers, wrap the corn in a paper towel and store it in an airtight container — it may not be as crispy, but it will still add a refreshing kick to your salad.