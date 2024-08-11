All The Makings Of Deviled Eggs Can Form The Ultimate Party Dip

If you love the flavor of protein-packed deviled eggs, why not turn them into a scoopable dip? It's a creative way to literally spread your egg investment to serve a crowd, and solves the problem of wobbly, slick eggs careening around on a platter if you need to take them with you to an event. The mashed yolk filling is already nearly a dip, as anyone who's munched on a bit of extra left from their deviled eggs can attest to. Just up the mayo, fold in a few other additions, and add a bowl of your favorite crispy crackers or chips for a dip that will get all the attention.

Dips can run the range of textures from creamy and smooth, like hummus, to full bodied and chunky, like artichoke dip, and your deviled egg dip can be any of these, depending on how you choose to chop the egg whites and any other flavor additions. A quick blitz in the food processor yields a medium texture, or keep it running for a velvety finish. Or do a rough hand chop and fold in some of your favorite deviled egg toppings like olives, crisp bacon, or even caviar for a special treat.