All The Makings Of Deviled Eggs Can Form The Ultimate Party Dip
If you love the flavor of protein-packed deviled eggs, why not turn them into a scoopable dip? It's a creative way to literally spread your egg investment to serve a crowd, and solves the problem of wobbly, slick eggs careening around on a platter if you need to take them with you to an event. The mashed yolk filling is already nearly a dip, as anyone who's munched on a bit of extra left from their deviled eggs can attest to. Just up the mayo, fold in a few other additions, and add a bowl of your favorite crispy crackers or chips for a dip that will get all the attention.
Dips can run the range of textures from creamy and smooth, like hummus, to full bodied and chunky, like artichoke dip, and your deviled egg dip can be any of these, depending on how you choose to chop the egg whites and any other flavor additions. A quick blitz in the food processor yields a medium texture, or keep it running for a velvety finish. Or do a rough hand chop and fold in some of your favorite deviled egg toppings like olives, crisp bacon, or even caviar for a special treat.
Tips and tricks to make your deviled egg dip a hit
The first key to a dippable deviled egg is getting the right combination of flavors, but you also want to avoid ending up with egg salad — which is deliciously dippable as is, but not quite as elegant. Avoid this by doing a good job of creaming the egg yolks to make the base of your dip. Use a couple of extra tablespoons of mayonnaise more than the recipe calls for, and whip the mixture with beaters or your food processor to aerate it and add some volume. Next you might want to hold back on adding all of the cooked egg whites to prevent the egg salad look. Once you get the egg foundation ready, add any chopped up toppings you'd like.
Of course you can serve this dip with your favorite crackers or chips, but think outside the box or bag. Fresh vegetables would be a great accompaniment — think about crispy jicama slices or carrots along with the usuals, or consider sturdy candied bacon for a decadent treat. Or all of the above — this dip will go fast, so you might want to make some extra to go around.