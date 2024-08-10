The Best Substitute For Tofu In Miso Soup

Umami may be present in western foods like tomatoes and parmesan cheese, but the term (along with the majority of foods defined by it) are Japanese. Miso soup is a prime example of a classic Japanese dish steeped in layers upon layers of umami-richness. Tofu is one of the most popular ingredients in miso soup, cut into soft cubes that absorb and take on the flavors of the aromatic and robust miso and dashi that make up its broth. However, if you're looking to branch out, shiitake mushrooms are the tofu substitute that'll provide a textural upgrade and an extra boost of umami-richness.

Most mushrooms have some degree of glutamate, one of the key umami compounds, but shiitakes are the highest in both glutamate and guanylate. They thus deliver a complementary umami-richness to the fermented and aromatic umami notes in the other ingredients. Shiitake mushrooms' satisfyingly bouncy chew is just as hearty as firm tofu. Plus, As a common ingredient in Japanese and East Asian cuisine, shiitakes won't detract from the soup's culinary profile.

Miso soup comes together quickly, as the aromatic base and the mushrooms themselves take no time to cook. You can saute the shiitakes with the aromatics before adding the broth and miso paste. In her recipe for shiitake mushroom soup, recipe developer Miriam Hahn adds raw shiitakes to a portion of aromatic stock along with other veggies to cook for a few minutes before topping everything off with more broth and miso paste.