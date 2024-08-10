Yellowtail Vs Yellowfin Tuna: Is There A Difference?

Once upon a time, you probably thought there was only one kind of tuna, and it came from a can. No shade; that's a lot of folks' first encounter with the fish. But with the rise of sushi in American gastronomy — not to mention the rise of gastronomic interest in general — our understanding of the varied world of tuna expanded in pace. From the different cuts to the different species, we know that pieces of tuna can be as different as, say, a wagyu ribeye is from a salisbury steak made from ground chuck.

Still, confusion can arise, especially when similar words and names are thrown around when talking about tuna. Yellowtail and yellowfin are terms that vex folks who aren't skilled fishmongers, sushi chefs, or ichthyologists. Is the tail the same as the fin? And are they even yellow? Anyone who has ever eaten Patagonian toothfish sold as Chilean sea bass can understand the influence of crafty marketing on the names of fish. It isn't difficult to wonder if one or both of these terms were cooked up to sell more tuna.