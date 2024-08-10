Yellowtail Vs Yellowfin Tuna: Is There A Difference?
Once upon a time, you probably thought there was only one kind of tuna, and it came from a can. No shade; that's a lot of folks' first encounter with the fish. But with the rise of sushi in American gastronomy — not to mention the rise of gastronomic interest in general — our understanding of the varied world of tuna expanded in pace. From the different cuts to the different species, we know that pieces of tuna can be as different as, say, a wagyu ribeye is from a salisbury steak made from ground chuck.
Still, confusion can arise, especially when similar words and names are thrown around when talking about tuna. Yellowtail and yellowfin are terms that vex folks who aren't skilled fishmongers, sushi chefs, or ichthyologists. Is the tail the same as the fin? And are they even yellow? Anyone who has ever eaten Patagonian toothfish sold as Chilean sea bass can understand the influence of crafty marketing on the names of fish. It isn't difficult to wonder if one or both of these terms were cooked up to sell more tuna.
What is yellowtail?
Yellowtail, beyond being a ubiquitous budget wine, is a fantastic fish, but it isn't tuna, and therein lies the biggest difference. Yellowtail belongs to a family of fish known as amberjacks. Found in many oceans, from the Atlantic to the Indian, these hungry fish can grow up to 200 pounds and are a favorite for sport fishers for both the tenacious fight and the rewarding meat.
Yellowtail, also known as Japanese amberjack, is prized among sushi chefs. It appears on sashimi and nigiri menus as buri (referring to smaller yellowtail) and, more well-known, hamachi, which comes from the larger fish. But yellowtail doesn't have to be eaten raw. It is also wonderful grilled, pan-fried, or roasted and works with a variety of sauces. Real seafood lovers won't want to skip yellowtail collar, a cut that many have been missing out on, but which has a succulent, rich meat that is perfect on the grill.
What is yellowfin tuna?
Yellowfin is indeed a tuna. These large, shiny-blue fish ply the oceanic waters from the Atlantic to the Pacific to the Indian. Preferring water around 64 degrees Fahrenheit and above, yellowfin tuna stay close to the equator in the winter and move toward the poles during the summer. Though they can be as small as three pounds, yellowfin tuna have been brought in exceeding 200 pounds. The larger specimens are typically caught in deep ocean waters and are among the more valued yellowfin tuna due to their size and fat content.
You've likely encountered yellowfin tuna in sushi restaurants. The meat is generally a deep crimson hue and is used for sashimi, nigiri, and rolls, as well as for poke bowls in Hawaiian cuisine. Yellowfin tuna can also be used to make a simple ahi crudo that pairs the rich flesh with cucumbers, ponzu, and sesame oil. That said, yellowfin tuna can also be cooked in a variety of ways as the meat is firm and mellow in flavor. Grilling, broiling, and even drying are used to transform yellowfin tuna.
Is yellowtail nutritious?
The idea that fish is a healthy protein is a tired old trope, but one that is not without merit. Yellowtail is a great example of a lean protein that is packed with nutrients while still being delicious. Within the meat, one finds a treasure trove of omega-3 fatty acids, which can have a range of benefits from boosting mood to lowering blood pressure. Alongside these are a plethora of beneficial compounds, including B vitamins, selenium, calcium, potassium, zinc, copper, and manganese.
That said, it should be noted that, as a rather large and predatory fish, yellowtail can contain high levels of mercury, a known neurotoxin. Mercury is naturally occurring but builds up in the environment due to pollution. As it enters the ocean, it is consumed by small animals that are eaten by larger ones. This causes those fish at the top of the food chain to acquire larger levels of mercury. When consumed by humans, mercury can accumulate in the body and damage the brain and nervous system.
Is yellowfin tuna nutirious?
As you can probably surmise, yellowfin tuna is another healthy seafood option. Like its similarly named counterpart, it is rich with omega-3 fatty acids, which make it great for heart health and those looking to lower their cholesterol. It is low in calories and provides plenty of protein per serving. Additionally, it contains an abundance of vitamins, particularly in the B group. Niacin, a B vitamin, is critical for the breakdown of fats, carbohydrates, and proteins in the body and their conversion into energy. Yellowfin tuna might also help improve your vision and reduce your risk of cancer.
Further blurring the lines between yellowtail and yellowfin tuna, however, is that pesky mercury, which can also build up in the meat of yellowfin tuna. Thus, those who are or are about to become pregnant and children should limit their exposure to yellowfin tuna and other large predatory fish.
Yellowtail can be a sustainable seafood option, but it's complicated
People clamor for sustainable seafood, and chef Eric Ripert recommends turning to NOAA for its sustainable fishery reports. This covers seafood products that are ethically-sourced, not overfished, and which don't have a deleterious impact on the environment due to their production. Yellowtail falls in a gray area regarding sustainability for a number of reasons, but it definitely can be sustainable if it is wild-caught. Fisheries in Mexico and California catch excellent specimens of the fish but suffer from consistency and availability issues.
In Japan, yellowtail farms fare far worse in regards to sustainability. There, young yellowtail are captured and raised to maturity. This impacts wild communities of yellowtail and requires copious amounts of fish feed to bring the fish to market. Further, overcrowding in the pens used for yellowtail increases the likelihood of disease and introduces antibiotics into the environment. The price and availability of farmed Japanese yellowtail, though, means that it is an appealing option for consumers. Those looking for sustainable fish should look for labels bearing the BAP (Best Aquaculture Practices) or ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) designations.
Yellowfin tuna can be relatively more affordable
Tuna is big business. In 2019, a whopping $3.1 million was paid by a Japanese sushi chain owner for a 613 pound bluefin tuna at auction. Though he did admit to some buyers remorse, that is a hefty price tag for seafood. Bluefin isn't yellowfin tuna, and this distinction can save consumers their fair share of money.
Atlantic bluefin can go for as high as $200 per pound, making it a delicacy with a price tag to match. Yellowfin tuna is a bit more economical, relatively-speaking. The fish is generally sold at prices that hover around $8-$15 per pound, depending on provenance, though it can occasionally rise to as high as $30-$35 per pound for wild-caught varieties. The latter are generally not frozen and can be used for raw recipes, such as sashimi and poke, while cheaper frozen yellowtail is best reserved for cooking.