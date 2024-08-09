Disney World's Dahlia Lounge Doesn't Quite Live Up To Art Lovers' Expectations

I recently found out Disney World has a Dalí-inspired bar tucked away in its Coronado Springs Resort, and as a fan of modern art, I had to check it out. Based on a short film dreamed up by Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí and Walt Disney, the rooftop bar offers up a menu featuring Basque and tapas-style food and cocktails. Behind the massive bar, televisions play the (finally finished and released in 2003) film "Destino," which follows the love story of Chronos and Dahlia. Anyone familiar with Dalí's work will see nods to his oeuvre, not only in the story of Chronos (who represents time) and his mortal paramour, but also in the shifting surrealist landscape, featuring iconography such as melting clocks, dandelions, and crawling ants. Perhaps that's why the Walt Disney World team chose to honor this work in the form of a cocktail bar, which feels decidedly adult.

As can be expected from a Disney property, the interior of the lounge includes numerous references to the film and Dalí's other art, some more overt and some only fans of the artist will spy. There are metal divider walls patterned with cutouts mimicking Dahlia's dramatic belltower fall from the film that, upon closer inspection, reveal an eye (presumably referencing the artist's larger body of work, where the symbol is frequently represented). The starburst lights recall inverted dandelions, while the bar evokes shifting sands and melting mirrors, all playing out in the artist's signature dusky hues: yellow ochers, dusty blues, enveloping shades of black, and deep reds. Open 5 p.m. to midnight, in Dahlia Lounge, it feels as if the sun is endlessly setting.