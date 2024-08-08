The Clever Reason Plastic Drink Lids Have So Many Buttons
Any drink with a plastic lid is likely a refreshment you've grabbed on the go. Chances are you've never looked closely at them. Yet, one day, you glance down and realize — hey, that's an awful lot of buttons on my drink! Are they random, or is there a method behind the madness? The clever truth is that staff use these indentations to communicate what drink they've put in which cup. Look even closer; you'll notice that each button has a label. Servers just press the corresponding type (like diet versus cola or decaf versus regular) to avoid miscommunications. It doesn't stop there, though.
Some cups have a mysterious rectangular button. In case there's a slip of the hand, and the wrong drink gets selected, pressing that resets everything. Some lids even have a reset option per selection button. It's worth adding that, as well as understanding these functions, consumers should be mindful of their plastic consumption. Certain companies like McDonald's have tested new lids that prioritize sustainability, while Starbucks cold cups will look different in 2024 with new environmentally-conscious adaptations.
Other hacks when using takeaway cups
Your plastic lid might land straight in the recycling once there's no further need for it as a labeling tool or storage item. But there are some hacks you should know. Ideas range from using the material as a makeshift sink stopper or as burger patty cutters in the kitchen. The lids are also handy for placing between delicates in the dishwasher to prevent breakages. Some McDonald's customers even found the plastic contraptions to double up as a snugly fitting coaster. It turns out that what appears to be a simple invention has many creative purposes.
In general, you should avoid food packaging made out of plastic. This limits your exposure to microplastics and prevents you from contributing to increasingly concerning amounts of environmental damage. The cleverest hack is taking a flask or tumbler from home. Just note that if you're bringing your own coffee cup to a drive-thru, don't skip the step of telling your baristas beforehand, as not mentioning it can create unnecessary hassle at the drive-thru window.