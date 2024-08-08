The Clever Reason Plastic Drink Lids Have So Many Buttons

Any drink with a plastic lid is likely a refreshment you've grabbed on the go. Chances are you've never looked closely at them. Yet, one day, you glance down and realize — hey, that's an awful lot of buttons on my drink! Are they random, or is there a method behind the madness? The clever truth is that staff use these indentations to communicate what drink they've put in which cup. Look even closer; you'll notice that each button has a label. Servers just press the corresponding type (like diet versus cola or decaf versus regular) to avoid miscommunications. It doesn't stop there, though.

Some cups have a mysterious rectangular button. In case there's a slip of the hand, and the wrong drink gets selected, pressing that resets everything. Some lids even have a reset option per selection button. It's worth adding that, as well as understanding these functions, consumers should be mindful of their plastic consumption. Certain companies like McDonald's have tested new lids that prioritize sustainability, while Starbucks cold cups will look different in 2024 with new environmentally-conscious adaptations.