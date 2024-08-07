How To Properly Reheat Steak In Your Microwave

A perfectly cooked cut of beef is pretty much the best meal ever, but finding a foolproof way to reheat your leftover steak the next day can be tricky. Your preferred methodology tends to come down to a choice between convenience and taste, neither of which you want to sacrifice. Surprisingly, however, reheating steak in the microwave is not only the quickest, easiest method — it can yield pretty great results if done correctly.

The trick to reheating leftover steak is to cover the cut of meat with a damp paper towel before placing it in the microwave. When the water in the paper towel is heated by the microwave, it converts to steam, which helps retain moisture and prevent the meat from getting too dry. To avoid over-cooking the steak, it's a good idea to reheat it in 30-second intervals, checking its heat level and flipping in between rounds, to ensure it cooks evenly.

The length of the process will depend on the thickness of your cut and your individual microwave, but typically, it shouldn't take longer than two minutes, which makes this the perfect reheating option if you're short on time or just can't be bothered with something more complicated. The only thing this method can't guarantee is a crispy exterior, since without searing in dry heat, the surface is likely to moisten and lose its crunch.