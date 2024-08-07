How To Properly Reheat Steak In Your Microwave
A perfectly cooked cut of beef is pretty much the best meal ever, but finding a foolproof way to reheat your leftover steak the next day can be tricky. Your preferred methodology tends to come down to a choice between convenience and taste, neither of which you want to sacrifice. Surprisingly, however, reheating steak in the microwave is not only the quickest, easiest method — it can yield pretty great results if done correctly.
The trick to reheating leftover steak is to cover the cut of meat with a damp paper towel before placing it in the microwave. When the water in the paper towel is heated by the microwave, it converts to steam, which helps retain moisture and prevent the meat from getting too dry. To avoid over-cooking the steak, it's a good idea to reheat it in 30-second intervals, checking its heat level and flipping in between rounds, to ensure it cooks evenly.
The length of the process will depend on the thickness of your cut and your individual microwave, but typically, it shouldn't take longer than two minutes, which makes this the perfect reheating option if you're short on time or just can't be bothered with something more complicated. The only thing this method can't guarantee is a crispy exterior, since without searing in dry heat, the surface is likely to moisten and lose its crunch.
Other ways to reheat steak for juicy results
If you're not sold on the idea of letting your steak get potentially soggy or dry in the microwave, don't worry. There are a number of other reheating options that will ensure the flavor and texture of your steak are preserved — they just require a little more time and effort.
One simple way is to pop your steak back into a skillet on the stovetop with a touch of olive oil. The major pro of this method is that it ensures a crispy, flavorful crust, but the con is that it's difficult to get an even heat distribution on the stove, and as a result, you risk a cold center or overcooked edges. To circumvent this issue, you could cut up the leftover steak beforehand and sear the pieces individually, or use both your stove and oven to heat the meat slowly and thoroughly before finishing it off with a sear.
If you're more advanced in the kitchen, you might want to try reheating your steak using a sous vide device. This involves placing your steak in a vacuum-sealed plastic bag and submerging it in water. The machine regulates the water temperature and keeps it constant, which means that your meat won't overcook. The downside is that this method is difficult to do without a sous vide machine controlling the water's temperature. We also love the air fryer as a tool for reheating steak, so long as it's accompanied by oil and butter.