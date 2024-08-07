Ina Garten's Favorite Fish To Buy While In Paris

While Olympians compete for gold and glory in Paris, Ina Garten is winning our hearts with her terrific insight on Parisian cuisine. Garten is serving as a special contributor for NBC's Olympic Coverage, and while there, she's sharing the items she loves to get in the City of Lights — including her favorite fish: turbot

Though globalization allows you to get foods from around the world delivered right to your doorstep, there's nothing like sourcing ingredients in their place of origin. In a video for "The Today Show," the Barefoot Contessa took viewers around Paris to shop for items she loves to get while in the French capital. On the list was the Paris cheese shop Ina Garten calls her favorite worldwide, as well as a chic patisserie and a floral shop. First on the list, however, was the fish market where she picked up some turbot.

The variety, which is sought-after in Europe and other parts of the world, can be found on the sandy shores of the Mediterranean, North Sea, and Black Sea. Though it's more common in Europe, the flatfish also occupies the waters of the Canadian Arctic. Turbot is mild and somewhat buttery. It's likened to halibut but with a more pungent fish taste. Its tenderness, richness, and rareness make turbot an expensive fish. However, farmed turbot is a little more accessible, so try to get your hands on the Garten-approved fish when you can.