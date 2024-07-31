The Long-Lasting BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter Is The Hot-Buy For Grilling Season

The last thing you want after you've taken time out of your busy schedule for an outdoor grill session is to discover that your lighter has run out of fuel. Worry no more, because BIC recently debuted its reloadable BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter. The innovative new design combines the full functionality of a multi-purpose lighter with the compact convenience of a pocket lighter, offering up to 15,000 lights*. Whether you're grilling with dry wood for the first time or lighting up your favorite brand of charcoal, the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter provides the portable convenience you need to get the party started.

The BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter is the only reloadable lighter currently made by BIC, fulfilling the consumer desire for a lighter with a longer lifespan. The fact that the lighter uses BIC Maxi Pocket Lighters as a replaceable fuel tank is the creative twist that makes it a great fit for starting up your grill with ease.

*based on reloading 10x with a BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter