The Long-Lasting BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter Is The Hot-Buy For Grilling Season
The last thing you want after you've taken time out of your busy schedule for an outdoor grill session is to discover that your lighter has run out of fuel. Worry no more, because BIC recently debuted its reloadable BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter. The innovative new design combines the full functionality of a multi-purpose lighter with the compact convenience of a pocket lighter, offering up to 15,000 lights*. Whether you're grilling with dry wood for the first time or lighting up your favorite brand of charcoal, the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter provides the portable convenience you need to get the party started.
The BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter is the only reloadable lighter currently made by BIC, fulfilling the consumer desire for a lighter with a longer lifespan. The fact that the lighter uses BIC Maxi Pocket Lighters as a replaceable fuel tank is the creative twist that makes it a great fit for starting up your grill with ease.
*based on reloading 10x with a BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter
How the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter works
When you buy a BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter starter kit, the package comes with a BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter shell and a BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter. Inside the handle of the shell is an opening for the pocket lighter to fit into. The process is as "EZ" as 1,2,3. Simply pop the pocket lighter in, close the cover, and light that fire.
Because you can replace the BIC Maxi up to 10 times, the BIC EZ LOAD Lighter is officially the longest-lasting BIC multi-purpose lighter on the books. You can expect up to 15,000 lights by reloading with a BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter up to 10 times.
Simple and intuitive, the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter is great for grillmasters who don't want to bother running to the store to grab a fresh lighter just as everyone is starting to gather around the grill. And like all BIC products, the BIC EZ LOAD Lighter has child-resistant features to ensure it meets stringent safety standards for all ages.
BIC has big plans to celebrate the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter debut this summer
Coinciding with the launch of the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter is the "100 Days of Summer" campaign. BIC has teamed up with Grillmaster and social media sensation Jack Mancuso, who has been featuring exclusive BBQ recipes and other grilling hacks you'll wish you knew sooner on his channels, including a recent mouthwatering Steak Sandwich with Cowboy Butter and Grilled Summer Peaches thrown together specifically to celebrate the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter's debut. The "100 Days of Summer" collaboration will continue until Labor Day in early September.
BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighters are now available in the U.S. and Canada at BIC's website, Amazon, Family Dollar, and Walmart starting at a suggested retail price of $6.46. Make sure to check out BIC's website all summer long for special deals, including up to 15% off on BIC EZ LOAD Lighter starter kits for anyone looking to get in on the action right away.