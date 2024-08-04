Cut The Sweetness Of Fruit Juice With A Splash Of Tonic Water
Whether you've picked up a carton of juice from the store or decided to try squeezing your own and discover that the taste is too sweet to your liking, we have a quick fix. Dilute the fruity beverage with tonic water for a bubbly treat that is sure to go down more easily. The presence of bubbles can cut the sugary notes of your drink, turning the juice into a kind of mocktail that is more refreshing than pucker-inducing. With an effervescent drink in hand, you can also extend the lifespan of the sugary juice by pouring a bit at a time, instead of quickly getting through an entire bottle. Add ice cubes to help dilute the drink and keep mixtures cool.
Consider using appropriate garnishes to further embellish and add flavor to your drinks, even when there is no alcohol involved. A crisp slice of cucumber, fresh strawberries, or sprigs of mint or rosemary can bring a refreshing element to your tonic-and-juice combinations. Alternatively, basil or oregano plucked from your home garden will invite more earthiness into your glass. Slices of fresh ginger and sticks of cinnamon added to your tonic water juice can also help turn a sweet drink into something with a sophisticated spiced edge.
Hope is not lost when it comes to sugary drinks
Don't be afraid to reach behind your home bar for a drop or two of bitters that can further cut sugars and bend your tonic juice into a more grounded lane. A strategically placed pinch of salt or a spoonful of apple cider vinegar stirred into your drink can also help restore equilibrium. Alternatively, if you don't have tonic water stocked in your kitchen, convert the overly sweet juice into a tasty, fizzy sipper with a splash of zingy kombucha or ginger beer to slice the sweet drink into submission. A splash of coconut water will help soften sharper sugary notes, and lemonade or limeade can bring balance to sickly sweet concoctions.
Should you find that your store-bought juice is just too sweet for saving, keep the sugary liquid and strategically add a little to cocktail recipes. Or you can freeze cubes of the stuff to drop into glasses of sparkling water.