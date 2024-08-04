Cut The Sweetness Of Fruit Juice With A Splash Of Tonic Water

Whether you've picked up a carton of juice from the store or decided to try squeezing your own and discover that the taste is too sweet to your liking, we have a quick fix. Dilute the fruity beverage with tonic water for a bubbly treat that is sure to go down more easily. The presence of bubbles can cut the sugary notes of your drink, turning the juice into a kind of mocktail that is more refreshing than pucker-inducing. With an effervescent drink in hand, you can also extend the lifespan of the sugary juice by pouring a bit at a time, instead of quickly getting through an entire bottle. Add ice cubes to help dilute the drink and keep mixtures cool.

Consider using appropriate garnishes to further embellish and add flavor to your drinks, even when there is no alcohol involved. A crisp slice of cucumber, fresh strawberries, or sprigs of mint or rosemary can bring a refreshing element to your tonic-and-juice combinations. Alternatively, basil or oregano plucked from your home garden will invite more earthiness into your glass. Slices of fresh ginger and sticks of cinnamon added to your tonic water juice can also help turn a sweet drink into something with a sophisticated spiced edge.