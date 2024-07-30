Here's When To Pour The Champagne For Wedding Toasts To Ensure The Freshest Bubbles

For celebratory occasions, it is understandably reasonable that you may want to start pouring, toasting, and drinking as soon as possible, yet when it comes to matters of Champagne (and the heart), timing is everything. Though grab-and-go drink stations can help keep friends and family plied with booze and teetotaling beverages before lengthy speeches begin, you may want to hold off on batch-pouring glasses of bubbles. Lauren Chambers, founder and owner of Direct My Day, told Tasting Table why happy couples should press pause on popping open bottles of anything carbonated before toasts are ready to take place.

As tempting as it might be to start passing out drinks as soon as attendees enter the venue, prematurely opening bottles of bubbles can result in disappointingly limp sips later on. For the freshest, most lively pours, Chambers suggests opening bottles about 15 minutes before planned speeches. This kind of scheduled timing can keep delicate flute glasses filled with fresh, linear-rising Champagne bubbles as guests toast to the health and happiness of the newlyweds.