Add Citrusy Notes To Your Beer With A Splash Of Lemon Juice

On its own, a cold beer is plenty refreshing. When flavored with citrus, however, that beer becomes all the more flavorful. Case in point: Many breweries already incorporate light, tropical flavors into the beers they sell. For instance, SweetWater Brewing Company makes an orange citrus ale, as well as a "Grass Monkey" beer with Lemondrop hops and lemongrass. If you don't have any citrus beer on hand, however, you don't have to miss out on this winning combination. Simply add just a splash of lemon to upgrade your favorite brew — or make cheap beer taste much better.

Beer with lemon is a great combination because citrus adds nuance to an otherwise standard beer. The fruit's acidity and brightness maximize fresh, summer flavors, and offer an element of vibrancy to that can in your fridge. For proof, remember all those times you've been served a bottle of Corona with a lime — or lemon — wedge. While either citrus form does the job, lemon works especially well because it's less sweet and slightly more acidic. It packs a distinctive flavor.

As for how much lemon to add, that depends on how much you like its taste. Add just a splash to enhance your beer's flavor – or go all-in on lemon for a completely different drink.