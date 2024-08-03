Dijon Mustard Is The Spicy Addition For Improving Store-Bought Coleslaw
A barbeque plate is not complete without a side helping of coleslaw. The crunch of the vegetables and the tang of the dressing serve as the perfect contrast to the heat of freshly cooked barbeque. Despite all the things coleslaw brings to a plate, it is not always the first thing people remember to bring to the table.
Although using store-bought coleslaw helps cross a side dish off the list of things to do, the flavor can be blander than desired. There are several ways to spruce up store-bought coleslaw, like adding chopped nuts, fresh herbs, or spicy peppers. However, there is one no-fuss ingredient that can help give store-bought coleslaw a boost: Dijon mustard. Just a tablespoon of Dijon mustard is enough to give store-bought coleslaw just the right amount of kick, although if you want your coleslaw to be spicier, feel free to add more.
This commonly found condiment can help give store-bought coleslaw more depth without overpowering the taste of the coleslaw dressing. Just be sure to use Dijon mustard, not yellow mustard. It is easy to overlook the differences between the types of mustards, but the little differences mean more than you might think.
Why Dijon mustard works best
What makes Dijon mustard special is the type of mustard seeds used to make it. Mustard seeds come in different colors, flavors, and sizes, all of which can affect the taste and texture of various condiments. Dijon mustard is typically made using brown or black mustard seeds, which have a hotter and sharper flavor profile.
Another reason why Dijon mustard is unique is the fact that it is made with verjuice. This acidic liquid gives Dijon mustard its distinct tang. The acidity combined with the spicier mustard seeds is what causes Dijon mustard to pack such a flavorful punch. These two traits are what make Dijon mustard such a great additive for store-bought coleslaw.
While it may be tempting to substitute Dijon mustard with plain yellow mustard, doing so will yield results that are not as spicy or flavorful. Yellow mustard uses milder mustard seeds and if the goal is to make store-bought coleslaw spicy, yellow mustard will leave a lot to be desired. It may sound nitpicky but using the right kind of mustard in store-bought coleslaw is the key to making the coleslaw the best it can be.