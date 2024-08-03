Dijon Mustard Is The Spicy Addition For Improving Store-Bought Coleslaw

A barbeque plate is not complete without a side helping of coleslaw. The crunch of the vegetables and the tang of the dressing serve as the perfect contrast to the heat of freshly cooked barbeque. Despite all the things coleslaw brings to a plate, it is not always the first thing people remember to bring to the table.

Although using store-bought coleslaw helps cross a side dish off the list of things to do, the flavor can be blander than desired. There are several ways to spruce up store-bought coleslaw, like adding chopped nuts, fresh herbs, or spicy peppers. However, there is one no-fuss ingredient that can help give store-bought coleslaw a boost: Dijon mustard. Just a tablespoon of Dijon mustard is enough to give store-bought coleslaw just the right amount of kick, although if you want your coleslaw to be spicier, feel free to add more.

This commonly found condiment can help give store-bought coleslaw more depth without overpowering the taste of the coleslaw dressing. Just be sure to use Dijon mustard, not yellow mustard. It is easy to overlook the differences between the types of mustards, but the little differences mean more than you might think.