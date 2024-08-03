The Canned Ingredient You Need For Delicious Vegetarian Meatballs

When it comes to pantry ingredients you can always rely on to add hearty protein and flavor to your plate, chickpeas are king. The fiber-packed orbs, also known as garbanzo beans, have been nourishing humans for centuries, providing vitamins and minerals as well as plant protein that make them a vegetarian go-to. Although you can certainly stock dried chickpeas and cook them yourself, canned chickpeas are definitely the most convenient way to ensure you've got them on hand in a snap.

While there are so many recipes where chickpeas are the star, Tasting Table's Miriam Hahn has created a tasty but simple recipe for savory vegetarian meatballs served with a quick mushroom gravy, but of course, you could eat them any way you like! A jar of your favorite barbecue sauce would provide a quick way to enjoy the chickpea meatballs as an appetizer, or you can experiment with other herbs and spices.