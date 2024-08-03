Canned Artichokes Are The Perfect Ingredient To Bulk Up Potato Salad
Compared to other backyard barbecue staples like macaroni and pasta salad, potato salad tends to be on the simpler side. A classic recipe contains chopped spuds, eggs, celery, seasonings, and a creamy dressing. But you don't get much in terms of other veggies, and sometimes it can feel like you're just chowing down on a bowl of cold, jazzed-up potatoes.
But with just one extra ingredient, you can make your dish pop and bulk it up in one swoop. It doesn't take much work to prep canned artichokes for your salad, but they add tons of value in terms of flavor and texture. They come out of the jar with lightly acidic notes, which balance out the mild creaminess of the spuds and a mayo-based dressing. They're easy to eat but have a bit of a bite, which also bodes well in a softer dish like potato salad. And if you're looking to make a heftier side that can feed a big family or a crowd, canned artichokes are bulky enough that they can help you accomplish this task.
Ingredients to add to a potato salad with artichokes
While standard canned artichokes are generally packed in a light brine, you can also look for jars of marinated 'chokes. These come with additional flavoring ingredients like herbs, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, and other spices. You can even find these hearts grilled, which adds an extra layer of charred flavor. And while you may want to cut yours into halves or quarters before adding them to your potato salad, some cans or jars will come with pre-chopped veggies. Either way, make sure to thoroughly drain your artichokes before they get tossed with the other ingredients.
If you want to amp up the tangy flavor of your hearts, additional elements like vinegar, sour pickles, olives, and capers will do the trick. However, you can also punch up the taste of your dish with a bold dressing that includes both vinegar and Dijon mustard — and in fact, you can replace your mayo or sour cream dressing entirely with a vinaigrette. To balance out the mildness of a basic potato salad recipe even more, include ingredients like chopped scallions, salty pancetta, sliced red onion, and a dash of honey in your dressing. And if you're looking for even more bulk here, pair your artichoke hearts with veggies like cauliflower, green beans, and chopped lettuce.