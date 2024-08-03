Canned Artichokes Are The Perfect Ingredient To Bulk Up Potato Salad

Compared to other backyard barbecue staples like macaroni and pasta salad, potato salad tends to be on the simpler side. A classic recipe contains chopped spuds, eggs, celery, seasonings, and a creamy dressing. But you don't get much in terms of other veggies, and sometimes it can feel like you're just chowing down on a bowl of cold, jazzed-up potatoes.

But with just one extra ingredient, you can make your dish pop and bulk it up in one swoop. It doesn't take much work to prep canned artichokes for your salad, but they add tons of value in terms of flavor and texture. They come out of the jar with lightly acidic notes, which balance out the mild creaminess of the spuds and a mayo-based dressing. They're easy to eat but have a bit of a bite, which also bodes well in a softer dish like potato salad. And if you're looking to make a heftier side that can feed a big family or a crowd, canned artichokes are bulky enough that they can help you accomplish this task.