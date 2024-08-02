Can You Freeze Canned Tuna And How Long Does It Last?
When left unopened, canned goods can last indefinitely, but once you lift the lid, the clock starts ticking. Exposure to oxygen leaves canned foods vulnerable to bacterial growth, and proper storage methods must be observed so they remain safe to eat, albeit within a limited time frame. If you've opened a big can of tuna — a pantry staple everyone should have — and found yourself with too much fish, you might wonder if freezing it would be safe.
The answer is yes — as long as you take the right precautions. Keep ice crystals from forming during storage and preserve the tuna's quality as much as possible by draining the fish of any juice. Encase it in cling-wrap, then place it inside a freezer bag. Make sure to squeeze out any air from the container before sealing to further prevent freezer burn.
Before stashing the food in the freezer, it's also advisable that you mark the container with the date of storage. This will help you keep track of when you must eat it. Place the fish inside the freezer and remember to consume it within three months. Never put food in the freezer while still in its can, even if the tin is unopened. The water in food expands as it freezes, pushing against the tin and potentially damaging its seams. Beyond exposing the food to air, the can might even explode.
Expect changes in the canned tuna's texture
Since you drained the tuna of its juices before freezing, don't be surprised to find it drier than it used to be once it's thawed. It's best to use defrosted canned tuna in cooked dishes, so the texture change won't be so noticeable. Among the many ideas for canned tuna recipes, adding it to something like an umami-rich red sauce can help add some moisture back.
To thaw frozen canned tuna, defrost it in the refrigerator overnight — but if you need it sooner, place the still-sealed bag of tuna in a bowl of cold water. Make sure there are no holes or tears in the bag to avoid water leaking in. Consistently check that the water in the bowl remains cold, and replace it every 30 minutes. Once the fish has fully thawed, consume or cook with it immediately.
In terms of the fish's nutritional content, freezing canned tuna doesn't really affect its nutrients. There's also no need to worry about enzyme activity causing the general quality to degrade, unlike with frozen fruits or veggies. Still, when it comes to (and thawing) canned tuna, preserving safety and nutrition don't always go hand in hand with quality. You might find the altered texture of the defrosted tuna off-putting, even if the taste hasn't changed.