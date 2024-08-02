Can You Freeze Canned Tuna And How Long Does It Last?

When left unopened, canned goods can last indefinitely, but once you lift the lid, the clock starts ticking. Exposure to oxygen leaves canned foods vulnerable to bacterial growth, and proper storage methods must be observed so they remain safe to eat, albeit within a limited time frame. If you've opened a big can of tuna — a pantry staple everyone should have — and found yourself with too much fish, you might wonder if freezing it would be safe.

The answer is yes — as long as you take the right precautions. Keep ice crystals from forming during storage and preserve the tuna's quality as much as possible by draining the fish of any juice. Encase it in cling-wrap, then place it inside a freezer bag. Make sure to squeeze out any air from the container before sealing to further prevent freezer burn.

Before stashing the food in the freezer, it's also advisable that you mark the container with the date of storage. This will help you keep track of when you must eat it. Place the fish inside the freezer and remember to consume it within three months. Never put food in the freezer while still in its can, even if the tin is unopened. The water in food expands as it freezes, pushing against the tin and potentially damaging its seams. Beyond exposing the food to air, the can might even explode.