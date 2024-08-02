How To Cook And Roll Your Eggs For The Best Korean Omelet

You might be tempted to prepare and present your usual omelet the way Koreans do, and honestly, who wouldn't? Gyeran mari or egg rolls are a fun way of serving this classic dish, whether it's with a simple omelet recipe or one with extra fixings like finely chopped vegetables and seaweed. Making it requires a deft hand and the right cooking techniques so the final product comes out perfectly rolled, soft, and fluffy. You must also use a non-stick pan so it will be easier to fold the thin layers of eggs over and over.

After beating the eggs with your preferred omelet ingredients, put the pan on medium-low heat and pour a thin layer of oil in it. Keep the liquid from pooling by using a folded paper towel to wipe the pan's surface of excess oil. Pour a thin layer of egg mixture, making sure it covers the bottom of the pan completely. Lower the heat and let the egg cook about 70% of the way, leaving it still slightly runny on top. This will help the layers stick together as you roll the thin omelet. This is also the stage where you can place shredded cheese or a sheet of dried roasted seaweed on top of the omelet.

Use a spatula or a pair of chopsticks to lift one side of the omelet gently and roll it over. Keep the folds tight as you roll the egg until you reach the opposite side.