The Middle Eastern Spice Your Fried Eggs Have Been Missing
Simple as it may be, a fried egg holds unparalleled possibilities for creativity. Thanks to its mild taste, it's a perfect blank canvas over which you can layer almost anything. We all have our usuals, whether it's a tangy tomato sauce or just a pinch of salt and pepper, but every once in a while, feel free to reach for something a little unexpected. Za'atar, a beloved Middle Eastern spice blend, is worth a try if you're in the mood for something different yet still comforting and flavorsome.
Za'atar is an exquisite mix of many different components, giving its flavor profile a multidimensional quality. Dried herbs such as oregano, thyme, and marjoram create a fragrant base, while sumac (a spice made from pulverized dried red berries) layers in a tangy, citrusy taste and toasted sesame seeds round everything out with its nuttiness.
When sprinkled onto fried eggs, za'atar and its enticing complexity take away the mundane in an instant. What you'll get instead is a unique kick on biting into the familiar dish, elevating the egg's subtly savory taste. This is followed by a tantalizing depth of flavor that makes your breakfasts, lunches, brunches, or even dinners much more delightful.
How to have fun when adding za'atar to your fried eggs
Homemade za'atar is always an option if you've got the ingredients, plus it allows you to adjust the ratio to suit your personal taste. However, you can also buy locally-made za'atar at Middle Eastern markets and specialty stores. No matter how you choose to obtain it, keep in mind that za'atar can lose flavor over time, so it's best to get it in small batches.
The amount to use, can vary significantly. Some recipes use around half a tablespoon per egg for a pronounced taste, while others stick to only a quarter tablespoon for a subtler flavor. You can sprinkle it straight onto the eggs like you would salt and pepper, or you can combine it with olive oil, pepper flakes, and a few other intense spices to drizzle over the frying eggs.
The fun doesn't end once you've got the eggs ready. On the contrary, it only gets more exciting as you're exploring the many za'atar pairings. Pulling inspiration straight from Middle Eastern cuisine, a Greek yogurt or labneh base, with flatbread on the side and freshly chopped herbs sprinkled over top make for a wholesome breakfast. On the tangier side, you can serve a whole skillet with roasted cherry tomatoes and feta cheese crumbles. Of course, any other veggies of choice will also work. Don't skip out on lemon juice, either. A zesty drizzle or two can brighten the whole dish.