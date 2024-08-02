The Middle Eastern Spice Your Fried Eggs Have Been Missing

Simple as it may be, a fried egg holds unparalleled possibilities for creativity. Thanks to its mild taste, it's a perfect blank canvas over which you can layer almost anything. We all have our usuals, whether it's a tangy tomato sauce or just a pinch of salt and pepper, but every once in a while, feel free to reach for something a little unexpected. Za'atar, a beloved Middle Eastern spice blend, is worth a try if you're in the mood for something different yet still comforting and flavorsome.

Za'atar is an exquisite mix of many different components, giving its flavor profile a multidimensional quality. Dried herbs such as oregano, thyme, and marjoram create a fragrant base, while sumac (a spice made from pulverized dried red berries) layers in a tangy, citrusy taste and toasted sesame seeds round everything out with its nuttiness.

When sprinkled onto fried eggs, za'atar and its enticing complexity take away the mundane in an instant. What you'll get instead is a unique kick on biting into the familiar dish, elevating the egg's subtly savory taste. This is followed by a tantalizing depth of flavor that makes your breakfasts, lunches, brunches, or even dinners much more delightful.