The Taste Test To Check If Your Eggplant Is Undercooked

Whether you grill it, roast it, or saute it, perfectly cooked eggplant is nutty, earthy savoriness at its best, with a creamy, custard-like texture to boot. It's a far cry from the spongy, seedy, bitter taste of raw eggplant. However, bitterness does serve a purpose in the taste test to check your eggplant's doneness.

Eggplants contain compounds known as alkaloids and anthocyanins which are found in large concentrations in the seeds and skin respectively. However, the bitterness should disappear when fully cooked. Plus, cooking will also transform a spongy, dry flesh into a consistency that all but melts in your mouth. So, when you pull your eggplant off the grill or out of the oven, a bitter taste and a dry, fibrous chew means that the eggplant is undercooked.

You can start with visual indicators like golden to deep brown flesh and wrinkled or collapsed skin along with the skewer test to ensure creamy, soft flesh. But the ultimate moment of truth comes with the taste test. Luckily, if the taste test proves to be bitter, all you have to do is cook your eggplant a few minutes longer.