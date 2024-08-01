How Long Queso Fresco Really Lasts After Opening

Soft, mild, and crumbly yet creamy, queso fresco is a staple in Mexican cuisine. Literally meaning "fresh cheese," queso fresco is an unaged cheese made from cow's milk that is used to top antojitos such as enchiladas, flautas, sopes, and other tasty Mexican specialties. It is lovely crumbled over soups that need a tangy, creamy touch or chopped into salads as a less salty alternative to feta. Since queso fresco does not melt, it will get warm and soft when added to sauces, giving it a chewy texture similar to Indian paneer. When you buy it, however, plan ahead how and when you are going to use it since it will only be good for a week to 12 days stored in the fridge once the packaging is opened.

The general rule is that the moister the cheese, the less time it will last before spoiling. Since queso fresco is not matured, it retains a lot of the milk's moisture. The best way to store queso fresco once opened is to wrap it tightly in plastic and store in an airtight container in the coldest section of your fridge, and use it as soon as possible. Unfortunately, because it is fresh and very moist, queso fresco is not a candidate for freezing, as the process will affect its texture, smell, and flavor.