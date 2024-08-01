The Best Substitute For Lard When Making Refried Beans

The core ingredient of a pot of refried beans are the legumes, of course. You might like pinto beans or black beans, and ingredients like garlic, onion, and jalapeños can sometimes make their way into the batch for more flavor. One classic and nearly necessary ingredient to provide flavor and thickness to refried beans is lard — but if you don't keep it in your kitchen, then you'll need an acceptable substitution.

"Nothing could replace good old fashioned lard for your refried beans, that flavor is unique," explains Ronaldo Linares, a private chef and media personality who also posts recipes on TikTok. For context, lard is rendered fat, typically from the muscle of pigs. The fat adds layers of savory and meaty flavor while also thickening the consistency of refried beans.

It's not necessarily a household ingredient though. "If you want to mimic the flavor, bacon fat is always good," Linares suggests. The benefit of bacon fat is that it also adds similar flavors and is slightly more common in home kitchens. And if you don't already have some in the fridge, there's a low-and-slow method to render the most bacon fat that should work every time.