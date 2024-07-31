Add Poached Eggs To Canned Tomato Soup For A Shakshuka Shortcut

When poached eggs meet tomatoes, you sometimes end up with the fiery-flavored shakshuka. Making shakshuka requires you to cook a seasoned sauce with fresh tomatoes before cracking some eggs into it for the ultimate brunch. But if you have canned tomato soup, you have your shortcut to shakshuka. Canned tomato soup, eggs, and some seasonings will get you a lazy version of shakshuka in minutes; here's how.

Start by making a base for shakshuka by sauteing chopped onions, garlic, and bell pepper. Although tomatoes and eggs are what the dish is known for, this trio gives shakshuka its signature flavors. From there, you can pour in the canned tomato soup and heat it. The best part about using canned tomato soup is that your dish won't have to simmer for more than a few minutes. Next, add a host of spices for shakshuka flavors, including paprika, cumin, and chili powder.

Then, just like you would with shakshuka, crack eggs into a small bowl and carefully slide them into the pan. Cover the pot and poach the eggs for about 5 minutes before removing the pan from the stove and serving. Alternatively, you can start by making our foolproof poached eggs with runny centers, and once the soup has simmered, remove it from the heat and add the poached eggs — and there you have your shortcut shakshuka.