Add Poached Eggs To Canned Tomato Soup For A Shakshuka Shortcut
When poached eggs meet tomatoes, you sometimes end up with the fiery-flavored shakshuka. Making shakshuka requires you to cook a seasoned sauce with fresh tomatoes before cracking some eggs into it for the ultimate brunch. But if you have canned tomato soup, you have your shortcut to shakshuka. Canned tomato soup, eggs, and some seasonings will get you a lazy version of shakshuka in minutes; here's how.
Start by making a base for shakshuka by sauteing chopped onions, garlic, and bell pepper. Although tomatoes and eggs are what the dish is known for, this trio gives shakshuka its signature flavors. From there, you can pour in the canned tomato soup and heat it. The best part about using canned tomato soup is that your dish won't have to simmer for more than a few minutes. Next, add a host of spices for shakshuka flavors, including paprika, cumin, and chili powder.
Then, just like you would with shakshuka, crack eggs into a small bowl and carefully slide them into the pan. Cover the pot and poach the eggs for about 5 minutes before removing the pan from the stove and serving. Alternatively, you can start by making our foolproof poached eggs with runny centers, and once the soup has simmered, remove it from the heat and add the poached eggs — and there you have your shortcut shakshuka.
How to customize poached eggs in canned tomato soup
If you want to make an even simpler dish that doesn't involve chopping onions or garlic for flavor depth, we have other ways to elevate the flavor of your canned tomato soup. While the soup is simmering, add some herbs like oregano or enrich the soup with milk or heavy cream. This is not the typical flavor profile associated with shakshuka, but it allows you to incorporate your favorite add-ins. Or maybe you want to steer this combo in the direction of eggs in purgatory, which differs from shakshuka, by the way.
This classic entails infusing garlic into your soup but offers room for adding herbs like basil and chili flakes, and then you can finish the dish by cracking eggs into the soup for a hearty protein portion. Once ready, serve your dish of poached eggs and canned tomato soup plain as a light meal, or pair it with some well-seasoned croutons. These croutons serve a dual purpose by adding light flavor and a crunchy texture to your tomato soup. Instead of a silky, creamy dish (which is fine, too), each spoonful is characterized by just a handful of texture-rich add-ins. Or complete the dish with a slice or two of toast and you'll be all set for a quick and satisfying brunch.