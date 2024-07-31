Your Next Batch Of Apple Butter Deserves Some Bourbon
Happiness is a spoonful of velvety apple butter — at least, it is in our books. Sort of like a concentrated applesauce, the "butter" boasts layers upon layers of decadence coupled with the fresh fruitiness of apples. While even the most basic of butter variants can prove irresistible, adding spices and sweeteners to the mix can further heighten their complexity. However, to craft a truly impressive batch of apple butter, you'll want to pour in a splash of bourbon.
Apples and bourbon were made for one another. With this balancing act of flavors, vibrantly tart apples create a stunning contrast against rich, full-bodied bourbon. Likewise, the fruit's sweetness can also work to offset the liquor's intense spice. When it comes to apple butter and bourbon, the flavors continue to harmonize. In fact, the spirit even accentuates delicate nuances within the fruity spread. For instance, bourbon's buttery notes of caramel amplify the lusciously honeyed quality of apple butter, whereas its traces of vanilla and smoke emphasize the condiment's toasty baking spices. Due to their complementary profiles, blending bourbon and apple butter is a no-brainer.
The good news is that bourbon can easily be introduced into any recipe. It won't mask the apple butter's profile, nor will it compromise textures. Plus, since the alcohol cooks off as ingredients simmer, the spiked spread can be enjoyed by anyone (not just bourbon lovers), making it a must-try in your next batch of homemade apple butter.
What to remember when making bourbon apple butter
The first step to making a bourbon-laced apple butter is selecting the right spirit. We suggest opting for a mid-shelf bourbon (ideally, something you like sipping) as it'll impart depth without breaking the bank. As for how much to add, that depends. To ensure optimal textures and flavors, about 1/2 tablespoon of bourbon should be used for every expected cup of apple butter. Of course, you can also adjust the amount based on preference.
Bourbon can be incorporated into apple butter in different ways. For example, it can be poured immediately into a saucepan with other ingredients, before being left to reduce. Otherwise, the spirit can be stirred into a batch of apple butter during the final minutes of cooking — this allows alcohol to reduce while allowing the bourbon's flavors to be better showcased. For an especially boozy blast, you can even drizzle more modest amounts of the beverage into a finished apple butter prior to portioning in jars.
Although bourbon can improve any simple and sweet apple butter, it also fares stunningly in a host of recipes. It can improve smoked or nut-laden butter, or even roasted chai apple butter, which can benefit from a splash of warm and woodsy bourbon. The spirit can even add oomph to berry-based recipes or apple butter decorated with ribbons of orange zest. No matter how you combine the duo, the spiked spread will definitely wow. The only question left is, how will you use that deliciously nuanced bourbon apple butter?