Your Next Batch Of Apple Butter Deserves Some Bourbon

Happiness is a spoonful of velvety apple butter — at least, it is in our books. Sort of like a concentrated applesauce, the "butter" boasts layers upon layers of decadence coupled with the fresh fruitiness of apples. While even the most basic of butter variants can prove irresistible, adding spices and sweeteners to the mix can further heighten their complexity. However, to craft a truly impressive batch of apple butter, you'll want to pour in a splash of bourbon.

Apples and bourbon were made for one another. With this balancing act of flavors, vibrantly tart apples create a stunning contrast against rich, full-bodied bourbon. Likewise, the fruit's sweetness can also work to offset the liquor's intense spice. When it comes to apple butter and bourbon, the flavors continue to harmonize. In fact, the spirit even accentuates delicate nuances within the fruity spread. For instance, bourbon's buttery notes of caramel amplify the lusciously honeyed quality of apple butter, whereas its traces of vanilla and smoke emphasize the condiment's toasty baking spices. Due to their complementary profiles, blending bourbon and apple butter is a no-brainer.

The good news is that bourbon can easily be introduced into any recipe. It won't mask the apple butter's profile, nor will it compromise textures. Plus, since the alcohol cooks off as ingredients simmer, the spiked spread can be enjoyed by anyone (not just bourbon lovers), making it a must-try in your next batch of homemade apple butter.