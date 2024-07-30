Cook Your Next Egg-In-A-Hole Toast In The Oven For A Better Breakfast

Egg-in-a-hole toast is a classic that combines two of your favorite breakfast foods into one pan. Unfortunately, the traditional stove-top method isn't as simple as it sounds. Despite your best efforts to adjust temperatures, times, or even the order of assembly, it may be hard to sync the toasting of the bread with the cooking of the egg. If you're tired of scorching your toast while you wait for your egg to set, ditch the stovetop method and cook your next egg-in-a-hole toast in the oven.

The oven is a hands-off method that might take a bit longer than stove-top but will result in perfectly toasted bread and evenly cooked eggs every time. Plus, you can cook multiple egg-in-a-hole toasts on one baking sheet to feed the whole family. The best part about the oven is you don't have to flip the toast because the hot air circulation will toast the top face of the bread, while the hot sheet pan will toast the bottom. This is also the key to cooking the egg evenly.

Simply butter the side of the toast touching the sheet pan, crack an egg in the hole you've stamped out, and slide the baking sheet into the oven for eight to 10 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The longer you keep the toast in the oven, the firmer your egg yolk will be. If you just want to make one toast, you can use a toaster oven.