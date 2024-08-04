Cheese: No matter the variety, you can't go wrong. Whether it's a fresh mozzarella or a 30-year-old cheddar, it's bound to taste good (well, except maybe for this 2,600-year-old cheese found in an Egyptian necropolis). There's a main difference between young and old cheese, other than age, and that's its moisture content. Fresh cheese is soft and creamy whereas aged cheese is harder and more crumbly. So, what is the oldest cheese in North America?

Well, it's not the oldest cheese itself, but the oldest type of cheese. It's called Paillasson, and to find it you'll have to travel to an island called Île d'Orléans in Quebec. This is where French explorer Samuel de Champlain landed in the early 1600s with three cattle and settlers later arrived with their fromage recipes from home, which were adapted to create this traditional North American cheese. Its texture is similar to that of halloumi cheese, which is semi-hard and will remain that way when heated; it smells slightly like pancakes; and has a buttery, salty, and milky taste. This cheese cannot be replicated because its flavor is unique to the island, due to the mats on which it dries (paillasson translates to "doormat"). They are made from reeds in a specific part of the St. Lawrence River, which is home to special microorganisms that give the reeds a unique flavor that is then transferred to the cheese. When served, it is grilled until golden and crispy and cut into a wedge.