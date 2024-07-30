Roast Your Sweet Potatoes First For Soup With Bolder Flavors

There are many types of potatoes available for the taking, but sweet potatoes are the ideal ingredient for a creamy, nutty, and slightly sweet soup to warm you up. Like the varieties of potatoes, there are a plethora of sweet potato soup recipes but there's one technique that will spruce up any rendition with bolder flavors and creamier texture. It's all about roasting, which is a relatively easy step one can take before turning the tubers into a pot of homemade soup.

Take a note from Tasting Table's spicy sweet potato soup from recipe developer Maren Epstein. There are a couple of reasons why the extra step of roasting sweet potatoes is important. First, when you roast vegetables like sweet potatoes, the heat will break down enzymes and highlight the sugars found inside. This will enhance the nutty and sweet flavors the potato is known for, giving layers of depth to your soup. Another perk is that it will soften the insides so that it's easy to blend the potatoes into a creamy soup with no chunks in the pot. According to Epstein's guidance, you need to roast the sweet potatoes for about 45 minutes, but the boost in flavor and texture is worth the extra time.