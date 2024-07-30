The Best Way To Cook Bay Scallops To Perfection, According To Restaurant Chefs

If you're in the mood for light and tender seafood with a subtly sweet flavor, then look no further than bay scallops — not to be confused with sea scallops, which are less tender and sweet. Finished bay scallops, when paired with pasta, make for a stunning dinner, so they're worth learning how to cook. To find out the best way to cook bay scallops to perfection, Tasting Table spoke with a few experts.

The first expert is Kory Foltz, the executive chef at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. Foltz said, "The best way to cook bay scallops is to preserve the texture and the delicate flavor by sauteing or broiling. Always cook any scallops fast and with high heat."

Our second expert, Jeffrey McInnis, the chef at Root & Bone Miami and Stiltsville Fish Bar (who also has three James Beard nominations and was a contestant on "Top Chef"), is in agreement with this method. McInnis added, "Make sure to serve them immediately as they are best eaten as soon as they've cooked. And be sure to not overcook them or they will lose their flavor and get rubbery."

The final expert we spoke to is Nicole Brisson, the executive chef at Brezza & Bar Zazu in Las Vegas. Brisson is also an advocate for cooking bay scallops quickly on high heat. She said, "I think a quick sear or broil is best because bay scallops are smaller [and] cook very quickly."