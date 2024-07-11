How To Pair Bay Scallops And Pasta For A Stunning Dinner

A fancy seafood dinner doesn't have to be lobster or a whole branzino; bay scallops and pasta can give you a flavorful and elegant meal for way less effort and money. At about ½-inch in diameter, bay scallops are the smaller cousins of larger sea scallops, but what they lack in size they make up for in concentrated flavor. They are tender and have a robustly sweet flavor. As a lover of seafood, and especially seafood pasta, bay scallops are always a go-to choice for me because they provide that amazing seafood flavor while being far easier to work with and meatier than mussels or clams. They're also much more affordable than other options like crab.

I also just love scallops by themselves, especially seared, so I don't want the pasta or sauce to outshine them. I keep the flavors delicate and bright, and when picking a pasta shape, I prefer something thin like angel hair. It won't overwhelm the scallops, and it's easy to wrap around your fork with a slice of scallop for one cohesive bite.

From there, I pick ingredients that are simple and fresh to complement the meaty taste of the scallops. Lemon and its sharp acidity is a perfect pairing with scallops, and fresh herbs will be welcome with them on any plate too. But that's just the beginning. There are a number of classic pasta dish flavors you can start with that are easy to incorporate bay scallops into for a really special meal.