The Best Spirits To Use For Flavorful Watermelon Cocktails

As the sun comes out to play, so do tasty and refreshing watermelon cocktails. The tropical fruit brings a bright, fun flair to more than one spirit, and so is the perfect choice to accompany al fresco parties and cookouts. We spoke to an expert to determine the best type of spirits to use for watermelon cocktails.

Watermelons are bright and juicy, but they can have a mild taste. If you've happened to pick one with a flavor that's a little more in the background, it's important that the spirit you use doesn't drown it out. For Jayson Goldstein, food and beverage director at YOTEL Boston's Deck 12 and Vela Seaport, ensuring that the watermelon and spirits mesh in terms of taste is most important. He explains, "I like using vodka or tequila since they tend not to overpower the delicate watermelon flavor."

The flavor of vodka is relatively neutral. Mixed with the sweet taste of watermelon, the spirit is virtually undetectable and goes down smoothly. Although tequila goes well with watermelon, it has its own unique notes that can enhance the flavor of the melon. The spirit can be fruity, honeyed, and a little earthy — all things that elevate watermelon rather than dominate it.