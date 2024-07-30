The Best Spirits To Use For Flavorful Watermelon Cocktails
As the sun comes out to play, so do tasty and refreshing watermelon cocktails. The tropical fruit brings a bright, fun flair to more than one spirit, and so is the perfect choice to accompany al fresco parties and cookouts. We spoke to an expert to determine the best type of spirits to use for watermelon cocktails.
Watermelons are bright and juicy, but they can have a mild taste. If you've happened to pick one with a flavor that's a little more in the background, it's important that the spirit you use doesn't drown it out. For Jayson Goldstein, food and beverage director at YOTEL Boston's Deck 12 and Vela Seaport, ensuring that the watermelon and spirits mesh in terms of taste is most important. He explains, "I like using vodka or tequila since they tend not to overpower the delicate watermelon flavor."
The flavor of vodka is relatively neutral. Mixed with the sweet taste of watermelon, the spirit is virtually undetectable and goes down smoothly. Although tequila goes well with watermelon, it has its own unique notes that can enhance the flavor of the melon. The spirit can be fruity, honeyed, and a little earthy — all things that elevate watermelon rather than dominate it.
What other spirits work well in watermelon cocktails?
While tequila or vodka were our expert Jayson Goldstein's first choices, he also says, "Any spirit can work if you get the flavor profile correct." So, if you're a fan of a watermelon cocktail with a sweet taste, then a light rum makes for the perfect accompaniment. The liquor is mild, with a subtle sugary flavor that runs through it. Light rum tends to be a little mellow, with herbaceous and fruit notes in the background that come out to enhance watermelon in a cocktail, for example in a watermelon mojito cocktail. The rum embraces the fruit, allowing the flavor to shine through clearly. The drink is further given a fresh, tropical flair from the mint and the lime juice.
You can also turn to other fruit flavors to join the cocktail party if you're looking for a well-rounded blend. A creamy frozen watermelon cocktail features peach schnapps, grenadine, a pomegranate liqueur, and pink gin, which is composed of fruit and floral tasting notes. While all these spirits add to the intricate flavor of watermelon, the red fruit still stands out amongst them. The cocktail contains one cup of watermelon chunks, making it the most present flavor of the mixed drink. Meanwhile, one ounce or half an ounce of each spirit is used, turning them into more of a background flavor.