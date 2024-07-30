The Best Way To Store Ice Cream Cake To Keep It Fresh
Stash a bare ice cream cake directly on the shelves of your freezer and you'll discover a dessert covered in freezer burn when the time comes to cut another slice. According to Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker of ice cream seller Salt & Straw, the best way to store ice cream cake is to cover it in saran wrap or a Ziploc bag to prevent it from developing freezer burn and absorbing surrounding smells. He should know, as Salt & Straw sells its own ice cream cakes.
Malek says, "Once your ice cream cake is exposed to the elements, it is prone to condensation (that's why you see those little ice crystals), and it can begin to soak up the flavors of any other dishes or ingredients that it's near. So keeping it covered is key."
While it's safe to eat an ice cream cake that has freezer burn, it does affect its texture, turning it's creamy consistency almost crunchy and grainy. Gently applied saran wrap eliminates this problem by creating a snug barrier on the surface of the cake, therefore reducing the air space around it. This hampers the formation of ice crystals, resulting in a cake that stays velvety smooth. The plastic wrap also protects the cake from absorbing smells emanating from opened packets of food or containers in your freezer. If you're worried that covering your cake in plastic wrap will disturb the toppings, simply wait to decorate it just before serving.
Keep your freezer door closed to prevent crystals
Wrapping your ice cream cake correctly is vital if you accidentally introduce warm air into your freezer throughout the day by regularly opening and closing your freezer doors. Keeping your gateau in the coldest area of your freezer will prevent it from melting and refreezing over and over again.
If you've never assembled a frozen dessert before, this 3-ingredient ice cream cake, is an awesome place to start. All you need to do is sandwich the ice cream between two halves of the cake, decorate with whipped topping, and freeze until set (about 4 hours) before slicing. One thing to keep in mind when making the perfect ice cream cake is to keep your bottom layer of cake as thin as possible to prevent it from drying out in the freezer. Alternatively, switch your cake mixture for a brownie, which has a higher fat content and will therefore remain moist even when frozen and thawed.
Finally, always try to take your ice cream cake out of the freezer for a few minutes before serving, to let it soften in the fridge. This makes it easier to cut neat slices. However, if you haven't got the time to allow it to thaw, simply run your knife under hot water to cut through the cake seamlessly.