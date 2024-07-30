The Best Way To Store Ice Cream Cake To Keep It Fresh

Stash a bare ice cream cake directly on the shelves of your freezer and you'll discover a dessert covered in freezer burn when the time comes to cut another slice. According to Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker of ice cream seller Salt & Straw, the best way to store ice cream cake is to cover it in saran wrap or a Ziploc bag to prevent it from developing freezer burn and absorbing surrounding smells. He should know, as Salt & Straw sells its own ice cream cakes.

Malek says, "Once your ice cream cake is exposed to the elements, it is prone to condensation (that's why you see those little ice crystals), and it can begin to soak up the flavors of any other dishes or ingredients that it's near. So keeping it covered is key."

While it's safe to eat an ice cream cake that has freezer burn, it does affect its texture, turning it's creamy consistency almost crunchy and grainy. Gently applied saran wrap eliminates this problem by creating a snug barrier on the surface of the cake, therefore reducing the air space around it. This hampers the formation of ice crystals, resulting in a cake that stays velvety smooth. The plastic wrap also protects the cake from absorbing smells emanating from opened packets of food or containers in your freezer. If you're worried that covering your cake in plastic wrap will disturb the toppings, simply wait to decorate it just before serving.