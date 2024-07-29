Why Brussels Sprouts Slaw Is The Ultimate Pairing For Pork Milanese
Crispy, crunchy, moist, and tender, pork milanese answers the question "how do I zhuzh up the typical and occasionally boring chicken cutlet without sacrificing flavor?" Fried and breaded chicken cutlets undoubtedly have a place in this world, but when chicken is just not the vibe, thinly-pounded pork chops can easily jump in to add a little more flavor and excitement to this dish, whether it's for a weeknight dinner or a more elevated special occasion meal.
Hailing from the north of Italy, pork milanese is a classic, simple dish requiring only a handful of pantry staples, many of which are probably sitting in your kitchen right now. And similar to that breaded chicken cutlet we know so well, pounding the pork chop to about 3⁄4 of an inch thick, breading it in flour and seasoned bread crumbs and frying it in a skillet with extra virgin olive oil will lead you to the best and most memorable part of the dish, the crispy outer shell. It's salty and juicy, and to make this a complete dish, it needs something to counterbalance all that oily richness. Enter: Brussels sprouts slaw. Keeping in step with the simplicity of the pork milanese, a Brussels sprouts slaw is just as easy to throw together while your breaded pork chops sizzle away in the skillet.
An acidic, sour salad balances out the savory milanese
While every element of this slaw works together to create a harmonious bite, the dressing is what makes it the perfect side dish for that juicy, savory pork. The dressing, made with olive oil, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, honey, dijon mustard, garlic, and salt and pepper, has the right level of acid with just a little bit of gentle spice. Gently toss your salad ingredients together, lightly dress, and let the melding of flavors and textures in the slaw do the work. The earthy, slightly bitter flavor and crunch of the sprouts and the acidic dressing will cut through the richness of that milanese, making each bite balanced and crisp.
If a leafy salad alongside your pork milanese just isn't enough to make this a complete meal, fear not. To add a little more oomph to your milanese by way of starch while still keeping balance in mind, an herby, acidic French potato salad may be just what you're looking for. Unlike the typical cold, creamy potato salads you may picture at your summer backyard BBQs, warm potatoes are gently tossed with vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, and fresh chopped herbs for a tangy bite that is still able to cut through that salty pork milanese with ease. Pair your delectable pork milanese with a good glass of red wine – something dry with fruity notes and just a little bitterness. And just like that, you've nailed the perfect meal.