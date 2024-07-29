Why Brussels Sprouts Slaw Is The Ultimate Pairing For Pork Milanese

Crispy, crunchy, moist, and tender, pork milanese answers the question "how do I zhuzh up the typical and occasionally boring chicken cutlet without sacrificing flavor?" Fried and breaded chicken cutlets undoubtedly have a place in this world, but when chicken is just not the vibe, thinly-pounded pork chops can easily jump in to add a little more flavor and excitement to this dish, whether it's for a weeknight dinner or a more elevated special occasion meal.

Hailing from the north of Italy, pork milanese is a classic, simple dish requiring only a handful of pantry staples, many of which are probably sitting in your kitchen right now. And similar to that breaded chicken cutlet we know so well, pounding the pork chop to about 3⁄4 of an inch thick, breading it in flour and seasoned bread crumbs and frying it in a skillet with extra virgin olive oil will lead you to the best and most memorable part of the dish, the crispy outer shell. It's salty and juicy, and to make this a complete dish, it needs something to counterbalance all that oily richness. Enter: Brussels sprouts slaw. Keeping in step with the simplicity of the pork milanese, a Brussels sprouts slaw is just as easy to throw together while your breaded pork chops sizzle away in the skillet.