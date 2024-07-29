What You Should Pay Attention To When A Restaurant Server Presents Bottled Wine

The ceremonial presentation of a wine bottle before a waiter begins to pour a glass for a diner to taste isn't just for show. While the momentary pause allows time for interested wine connoisseurs to snap pictures for photo collections, the presentation has several other functions. We spoke to Scott Mattson, sommelier and co-owner of Nocturne Jazz and Supper Club in Denver, Colorado about the ostentatious tradition. "We present bottles before opening to confirm we've pulled the right bottle for a guest," Mattson explains. "Quite often, wine lists have a number of different wines and vintages from the same producer, and ensuring the correct wine was retrieved for the guest is essential."

For oenophiles who have ordered specific blends from particular vineyards with unique bottling dates, this showcasing allows time for guests to make any necessary corrections. "Make sure the bottle is indeed the wine and vintage you ordered," Mattson advises. "If it's a white, rose or sparkling, this is the moment to ensure the wine has been chilled and ready to enjoy." In other words, don't be shy about speaking up if you see that the temperature of the bottle is not up to snuff.