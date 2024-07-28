Helen Keller's Favorite Food Was An American Summer Classic

Helen Keller is a worldwide phenomenon of a woman who left behind a legacy of perseverance and courage. If you remember learning about Keller in grade school, you may remember that she was both blind and deaf, and despite this, she graduated college, published 12 books, became a public speaker, and more. A TikTok video explaining her history has over 10.8 million views, with comments from viewers who are blown away by how she became such a successful reader, writer, and speaker despite her disabilities.

Due to her impressive legacy and the big-picture conversations surrounding her existence, there is one thing about Keller that is often not spoken about at all — what was her favorite food?

Having a favorite food is innate in our lives, and Keller's favorite food is a classic, simple one to offset the extravagance of her impressive history. According to Helen Selsdon, an archivist for the American Foundation for the Blind, Keller's favorite food was hot dogs. Specifically, she liked to keep things simple, sticking to mustard and relish as her condiments of choice.