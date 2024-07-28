Give Your London Fog A Boozy Upgrade For The Most Comforting Cocktail
Coffee and cocktails have long gone hand-in-hand, but tea and its associated flavors complement booze equally well — and with a cozier vibe. In Orlando, Florida, for instance, High T — an Alice in Wonderland-themed bar — specializes in tea-flavored cocktails, with options that pair chai with bourbon as well as chamomile liqueur with gin. If you're at home, however, you can still embrace that same Alice in Wonderland sentiment by making your own tea cocktails, starting with a spirit-infused London fog.
A London fog pairs well with various spirits because its flavors are already adaptable, citrusy, and floral. A typical London fog consists of Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla. That Earl Grey tea combines black tea with bergamot, creating a relatively neutral base that's perfect for an alcoholic upgrade. Case in point: Even without tea, many cocktails already incorporate bergamot as well as vanilla, so the London fog is primed for an alcoholic twist. Options range from an Earl Grey gin fizz to an Earl Grey French 75.
The difference, then, is the steamed milk, which characterizes a London fog latte. As such, London fog cocktails are best served hot à la the original latte — though you can alternatively enjoy yours iced with milk that's not steamed. Similarly, there's no hard and fast rule for which spirits to add. Instead, consider the floral profile of Earl Grey tea. The tea is best balanced by a strong, spicy spirit or enhanced via a softer, floral booze.
Try whiskey, bourbon, or gin for an alcoholic London fog
There's a reason hot toddies lean heavily on the whiskey; both the cocktail and the spirit are all about warmth. That same cozy, cold-weather mentality applies to a London fog. Even without alcohol, the latte is all about coziness. As such, consider adding your choice of whiskey, which will add warmth and depth of flavor to the tea. Not to mention, the spiciness of whiskey — such as bourbon — will counteract the sweet, floral nature of bergamot, so neither spirit nor tea will overpower the cocktail. Bourbon, especially, complements the vanilla used in a London fog, though Scotch or your personal go-to whiskey will have a similar effect.
Of course, if you'd rather keep your London fog ultra-sweet, try adding a softer spirit like gin, which will enhance the floral flavors of bergamot. Depending on how much you add, you'll either have a spiked London fog or a cocktail flavored with Earl Gray, vanilla, and milk. Either way, you won't need to make a cocktail and a cup of tea for your next afternoon tea. Instead, mix the two beverages together for the ultimate cozy drink.