Give Your London Fog A Boozy Upgrade For The Most Comforting Cocktail

Coffee and cocktails have long gone hand-in-hand, but tea and its associated flavors complement booze equally well — and with a cozier vibe. In Orlando, Florida, for instance, High T — an Alice in Wonderland-themed bar — specializes in tea-flavored cocktails, with options that pair chai with bourbon as well as chamomile liqueur with gin. If you're at home, however, you can still embrace that same Alice in Wonderland sentiment by making your own tea cocktails, starting with a spirit-infused London fog.

A London fog pairs well with various spirits because its flavors are already adaptable, citrusy, and floral. A typical London fog consists of Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla. That Earl Grey tea combines black tea with bergamot, creating a relatively neutral base that's perfect for an alcoholic upgrade. Case in point: Even without tea, many cocktails already incorporate bergamot as well as vanilla, so the London fog is primed for an alcoholic twist. Options range from an Earl Grey gin fizz to an Earl Grey French 75.

The difference, then, is the steamed milk, which characterizes a London fog latte. As such, London fog cocktails are best served hot à la the original latte — though you can alternatively enjoy yours iced with milk that's not steamed. Similarly, there's no hard and fast rule for which spirits to add. Instead, consider the floral profile of Earl Grey tea. The tea is best balanced by a strong, spicy spirit or enhanced via a softer, floral booze.