Give Pizza A Greek Twist And Swap Out Traditional Sauce For Hummus
Pizza dough is a blank canvas, ready for you to create a masterpiece — whatever that looks like to you. It's easy to try new toppings for your pizza, with countless meats, vegetables, and even fruits making delicious additions. Changing up the sauce is another way to customize your pie, with many pizza lovers enjoying white sauces, pesto, barbecue sauces, and more. But here's a unique, Greek-inspired way to jazz up pizza night: Top it with hummus. This option adds a flavorful layer that plays well with a new selection of toppings to complement the creamy base.
Hummus pizza can be topped with any of your favorite veggies or Mediterranean flavors — think olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, or sun-dried tomatoes. Feta or goat would be perfect cheese varieties, and adding spinach, oregano, or cucumber would highlight those flavors and bring freshness to the mix. Crumbling falafel on top, including fresh or roasted veg, or drizzling on tzatziki or pesto before serving are a couple more ways to enhance your hummus pizza. You could also experiment with grilled eggplant, capers, pepperoncini, or a sprinkle of za'atar for an extra burst of Mediterranean flair. For meat toppings that fit the theme, lamb is a fantastic choice, offering rich and savory flavors that pair well with hummus. Other great options include grilled chicken, gyro meat, or even spiced sausage.
How to make hummus pizza
To make hummus pizza, you'll need store-bought or homemade pizza dough, hummus, and your selected toppings. A simple creamy hummus is super easy to make, but in a pinch, your favorite premade hummus works fine. You can follow any pizza recipe you like to make the crust — this grilled pizza with veggies would be perfect for hummus pizza, especially if you want to add grilled veggies to yours. Once the crust is cooked, spread hummus evenly across it, then top with your raw or cooked veggies, herbs, or meat. Finish with a generous sprinkle of feta or goat cheese.
Instead of pre-baking or grilling the dough, you can also spread the hummus onto the dough before baking. Add mozzarella and your toppings, then bake for about 20 minutes at 450 degrees. Finish with feta cheese and lemon juice, hot honey, or balsamic glaze, as well as any other fresh or pickled elements you want to include. For the easiest, fastest version, grab flatbread, pita, or naan for an even simpler crust that will hold up to your hummus and toppings and come together in a flash. No matter how you build and decorate your hummus pizza, you probably won't even miss the traditional sauce, and you'll have a new favorite way to enjoy delicious Greek- and Mediterranean-inspired flavors.