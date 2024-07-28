Give Pizza A Greek Twist And Swap Out Traditional Sauce For Hummus

Pizza dough is a blank canvas, ready for you to create a masterpiece — whatever that looks like to you. It's easy to try new toppings for your pizza, with countless meats, vegetables, and even fruits making delicious additions. Changing up the sauce is another way to customize your pie, with many pizza lovers enjoying white sauces, pesto, barbecue sauces, and more. But here's a unique, Greek-inspired way to jazz up pizza night: Top it with hummus. This option adds a flavorful layer that plays well with a new selection of toppings to complement the creamy base.

Hummus pizza can be topped with any of your favorite veggies or Mediterranean flavors — think olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, or sun-dried tomatoes. Feta or goat would be perfect cheese varieties, and adding spinach, oregano, or cucumber would highlight those flavors and bring freshness to the mix. Crumbling falafel on top, including fresh or roasted veg, or drizzling on tzatziki or pesto before serving are a couple more ways to enhance your hummus pizza. You could also experiment with grilled eggplant, capers, pepperoncini, or a sprinkle of za'atar for an extra burst of Mediterranean flair. For meat toppings that fit the theme, lamb is a fantastic choice, offering rich and savory flavors that pair well with hummus. Other great options include grilled chicken, gyro meat, or even spiced sausage.