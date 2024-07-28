The Unexpected Seasoning To Add For A More Robust Tomato Soup

Sitting with a steaming bowl of tomato soup is enough to relax anyone. The smell alone gets your mouth watering. But what if you could make it tastier? Adding curry powder is a perfect way to season your dish for a more robust and aromatic result. The spices in this mix, especially turmeric, are prized for their infusing qualities. Curry powder not only warms the flavor of your tomato soup but also lightens the color with bright, earthy yellows and oranges. Add it to a separate liquid like stock or yogurt first to maximize the flavors. Start with three tablespoons per four servings, taste testing as you go.

It's hard to properly define the seasoning, as the real origins of curry powder involved adapting Indian spices to suit British colonial preferences. The ingredients vary; two different brands rarely offer the same blend. Generally, it includes turmeric, coriander, cumin, nutmeg, clove, celery seed, bay leaves, and ginger — each in varying amounts. To balance the tomato soup's flavor, pay attention to the mix of your powder. Be wary of turmeric-heavy products, which are typically a little blander despite the beautiful coloring.