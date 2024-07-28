The Unexpected Seasoning To Add For A More Robust Tomato Soup
Sitting with a steaming bowl of tomato soup is enough to relax anyone. The smell alone gets your mouth watering. But what if you could make it tastier? Adding curry powder is a perfect way to season your dish for a more robust and aromatic result. The spices in this mix, especially turmeric, are prized for their infusing qualities. Curry powder not only warms the flavor of your tomato soup but also lightens the color with bright, earthy yellows and oranges. Add it to a separate liquid like stock or yogurt first to maximize the flavors. Start with three tablespoons per four servings, taste testing as you go.
It's hard to properly define the seasoning, as the real origins of curry powder involved adapting Indian spices to suit British colonial preferences. The ingredients vary; two different brands rarely offer the same blend. Generally, it includes turmeric, coriander, cumin, nutmeg, clove, celery seed, bay leaves, and ginger — each in varying amounts. To balance the tomato soup's flavor, pay attention to the mix of your powder. Be wary of turmeric-heavy products, which are typically a little blander despite the beautiful coloring.
Other tasty seasoning choices for tomato soup
Not sold by the promise of curried tomato soup? Taking your seasoning seriously is one of the best tips for making the tastiest homemade soup. Luckily, there are plenty of alternative ways to spice up your roasted tomato soup recipe — perhaps literally. If you'd prefer a sweeter quality without sacrificing any earthiness, basil is a tasty choice. Thyme and oregano are distinctive aromatic options, although adding the latter at the end of your recipe steps is optimal to retain as much flavor as possible. For a smoky tomato soup, lean towards paprika, a striking red spice.
Seasoning doesn't have to revolve around taste, either. The health benefits of garlic are widely known. In fact, garlic soup is popular across all cultures as a traditional way to ward off sickness, so nab its primary ingredient as a slight twist for a healthier tomato version. Tomato soup with garlic and onion has a pungent yet well-rounded taste profile. Get creative with this classic dish; there's lots of wiggle room for recipe adaptations.