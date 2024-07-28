The Easiest Way To Make Banana Bread Whenever You Want

Banana bread is arguably one of the best pastries out there — you can have it for breakfast with your morning coffee have it as a midday snack, or dress it up with ice cream and have it for dessert. Because of this versatility, it's tempting to want to make banana bread all the time. But having bananas that are perfectly ripe (leaning into overripe territory) ready to bake at a moment's notice is no easy task — or is it?

It turns out there's a trick to have ripe bananas ready to go instead of having to wait for fresh bananas to ripen: freeze ripe bananas. Next time you're at the store, buy some extra bananas, then wait till they're perfectly ripe — but not too ripe for banana bread — then pop those in the freezer.

You can either peel the bananas (and keep them in an airtight container) then freeze them or put them in the freezer unpeeled — either works (although peeled bananas thaw a little bit quicker, if that makes a difference to you). Additionally, it's best to freeze them whole instead of slicing them, as it will be easier for you to measure them out for the banana bread recipes when you're ready to start baking. The bananas will keep in the freezer for about three to six months — beyond that, you risk the bananas getting mushy when thawed.