Lemon Juice Is The Natural Acidity Your Coleslaw Is Missing

Crunchy, creamy, and tangy coleslaw is the ideal side to give a fresh boost to meals that include smoked meats, grilled burgers, and even hot dogs. And let's face it, almost everyone has their own recipe that they think is supreme, but there are always other ingredients to boost the flavor of coleslaw. One of those add-ins includes fresh lemon juice because it gives coleslaw layers of natural acidity and freshness.

Most coleslaw recipes call for some variety of vinegar to temper the rich mayonnaise and tangy mustard that goes into the dressing. However, lemon juice is naturally acidic and offers bright flavors beyond what vinegar provides. Those bright acidic flavors help tame those more indulgent ingredients in the bowl, similar to vinegar. Lemon juice's acidity will also slow the cabbage and other vegetables from browning before you can spoon out the last serving at your cookout or picnic. Fresh lemon juice is certainly best to get the most acidity and flavor, but if you have bottled lemon juice, give it a try.