Your French Omelet Is Failing Because Of This Easy-To-Fix Error
An omelet can be challenging to perfect. If you overcook it, the eggs can become dry and brown on the outside. If it's overstuffed, it may not cook all the way through. And when it's time to flip it, forget it. You might end up with a disjointed yellow mess and vow to just make scrambled eggs next time. Cooking a French omelet, which differs from the American-style one typically seen in most diners and home kitchens, is especially difficult because of its delicate nature. But, there is an error that you can easily avoid with this one simple tip: use medium heat.
The original technique for cooking an omelet was to use high heat, which could be because chefs were using traditional carbon steel pans rather than modern, nonstick ones. When cooked on high heat in a carbon steel pan, the eggs would set more quickly and didn't have a chance to bond with the metal. Today's nonstick pans, however, don't give the eggs that chance, so cooking them over moderate heat is the best way to ensure they're thoroughly cooked without getting burned. This also allows more time to fold the eggs into their cylindrical form without making a mess.
More tips to perfect your French omelet
An ideal French omelet is creamy, light, moist, and smooth. It doesn't traditionally have cheese, although a bit of Gruyère or Boursin are sophisticated choices to complement this refined dish. It gets its extra flavor from fresh herbs such as chives, parsley, and basil that either garnish it or are incorporated in the eggs themselves, which are delicately folded into a rectangle so perfect it could be topped with a Christmas bow. To master the art of the perfect French omelet, there are a few rules to remember.
First, make sure you have the correct equipment. An eight-inch, nonstick pan is just the one you need for a three-egg omelet. For stirring, choose a fork that won't damage the pan, such as one made of bamboo or plastic. You'll also need a rubber spatula to ensure a clean fold. To achieve evenly-cooked, fluffy eggs, you'll have to stir them with the fork while simultaneously shaking the pan (over moderate heat, of course). When the eggs have mostly set but are still a bit moist in the center, take it off the burner. Any leftover heat trapped in the omelet will help set the remaining runny eggs without overcooking them.