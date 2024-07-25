Your French Omelet Is Failing Because Of This Easy-To-Fix Error

An omelet can be challenging to perfect. If you overcook it, the eggs can become dry and brown on the outside. If it's overstuffed, it may not cook all the way through. And when it's time to flip it, forget it. You might end up with a disjointed yellow mess and vow to just make scrambled eggs next time. Cooking a French omelet, which differs from the American-style one typically seen in most diners and home kitchens, is especially difficult because of its delicate nature. But, there is an error that you can easily avoid with this one simple tip: use medium heat.

The original technique for cooking an omelet was to use high heat, which could be because chefs were using traditional carbon steel pans rather than modern, nonstick ones. When cooked on high heat in a carbon steel pan, the eggs would set more quickly and didn't have a chance to bond with the metal. Today's nonstick pans, however, don't give the eggs that chance, so cooking them over moderate heat is the best way to ensure they're thoroughly cooked without getting burned. This also allows more time to fold the eggs into their cylindrical form without making a mess.