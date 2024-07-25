For Crab Cakes On A Budget, Try Tuna Cakes

McGlinn's recipe speaks for itself, but here's some advice on how to turn the canned fish into tuna cakes. First, drain off any excess water or oil packed in the can to prevent watery tuna cakes. Next, break up the chunks into flakes with a fork to get the right texture to make the patties. Combine the tuna flakes with raw egg and breadcrumbs that function as binders plus other more flavorful add-ins like dill, dijon mustard, and lemon zest.

If those particular mix-ins don't satisfy your cravings, don't worry. Canned tuna works for a variety of homemade patties. For starters, if dill isn't your favorite herb, use fresh parsley instead. Chives, green onions, and red onions are flavorful alternatives to the mild shallot in our recipe. Mix in some cayenne pepper, red curry powder, diced jalapeño or serrano peppers, or a dash of hot sauce to make spicy tuna cakes. Or add different texture and flavor to the patties with bell peppers for crunch or sun-dried tomatoes for chewiness. And you can't go wrong with a dash of Old Bay seasoning to lean into the seafood inspiration.

Finally, tuna cakes are the ideal vessel for a creamy sauce, like the cucumber cream sauce in our recipe. However, you can just keep things classic with this simple tartar sauce recipe or add spice to the accompaniment with vegan chipotle mayo to serve with your budget-friendly tuna cakes.