The Science Behind Cooking With An Oven Bag

If you've ever blown up a balloon, you know it's only a matter of time and pressure before it pops. The same thinking can be applied to an oven bag in use: Apart from the mystery of how a plastic bubble can withstand high roasting temperatures, you may wonder how all that hot air blowing in your oven doesn't cause it to burst. The answers lie in the oven-bag manufacturer's guidelines — but here is the science behind them.

The first instruction is often to coat the inside of your oven bag (sometimes known as a roasting bag) with flour. This is because flour is hygroscopic, meaning it absorbs moisture, so it'll capture juices that seep from food as it cooks. Consequently, this reduces the pressure in the oven bag so it doesn't swell up. Once you've placed the food inside, you seal the oven bag and cut slits on top so that some steam can escape, effectively guaranteeing that your oven bag won't burst.

Next, place your oven bag in a roasting pan and preheat the oven. Perhaps you're cooking spiral cut ham in a roasting bag at temperatures of at least 250 degrees Fahrenheit. The good thing is a roasting bag is made with heat-resistant nylon or polyester, so it can withstand oven temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. As it heats up, the bag traps moisture and condenses it into droplets that fall onto the meat so that it self-bastes into the juiciest and most tender result.