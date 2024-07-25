Add Feta To Your Pesto For A Salty Bite

By nature, pesto is ripe for variation, depending on the person who's making it and the ingredients at their disposal. We've already shown you ways to make pesto with different herbs, and there are plenty of nuts other than pine nuts that can be used to make a luxurious pesto. There are also many kinds of cheese you can use instead of Parmesan for pesto, including semi-hard Spanish cheeses like Manchego, or an aged Mexican cotija, as they are similar to Parmesan due to their aging and slightly nutty taste. While those would make great substitutions, it's time to think beyond similar cheese profiles and add feta to your pesto for a unique and salty bite.

Feta has many modern variations and options to choose from, but it comes from Greece and was originally made from sheep's milk, or a blend of goat's and sheep's milk, which contribute to its unique tang. Most American-produced fetas use cow's milk, lending them a milder flavor compared to sheep's milk, and can sometimes have a drier texture. Other than Greek-style domestic cheeses, the most commonly available imported fetas are Greek or French. Feta from Greece is sharp with a salty, tangy flavor, while French feta is creamy and mild. If you can, use either true Greek or French fetas for the best flavor to incorporate into pesto, but if domestic is your only option, look for one that's made from sheep's or goat's milk or even a blend of milks, rather than 100% cow's milk.