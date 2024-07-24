The Overlooked Defrosting Mistake That's Ruining Your Grilled Hot Dogs

Grilled franks might be a relatively effortless meal to pull off at your cookout, but there are many common mistakes almost everyone makes with this dish. When it comes to defrosting hot dogs to grill up for dinner, there's an even more critical mistake that can ruin the meal: Not allowing the sausages to defrost fully and reach room temperature before you fire up the grill and throw them onto the grates. Remember, patience is a virtue — even when grilling.

It's important to allow the hot dogs to reach room temperature for a couple of reasons. First, a hot dog might seem defrosted to the touch, but the inside is still partly frozen. Then when you throw these half-frozen dogs on the grill, the outside will achieve that nice charred texture while the inside is still cold — ew! In addition to the uneven cooking, grilled hot dogs should only take about six minutes and if you need more time for the inside to defrost and cook at the same time, you could end up with dry sausages. As a friendly reminder, hot dogs should be cooked until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit.